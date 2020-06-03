We’re Open: Acquolina Trattoria & Pizzeria

Acquolina in Aspen has re-opened for the summer season.

Courtesy photo

Business name: Acquolina Trattoria & Pizzeria

Address: 415 E. Main St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-8222

Web: http://www.acquolinaaspen.com

Email: acquolinaaspen@gmail.com

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Acquolina Trattoria & Pizzeria: This is the only time Acquolina has closed in nearly seven years, so we took the opportunity to freshen and renew the space. We have stayed in touch with many regulars, reminding them that this is temporary and we will all be together enjoying dining experiences soon.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

ATP: We look forward to being open again and supporting each other — come and see us! We reopened Monday.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

ATP: Our website acquolinaaspen.com is regularly updated.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

ATP: Fortunately, we have a very warm community and clientele that regularly reach out to stay supportive and connected. We are grateful!

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

ATP: We have all been hit very hard and have processed in individual ways. We need to be compassionate and patient with each other as we all adjust to this reality.