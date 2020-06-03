We’re Open: Acquolina Trattoria & Pizzeria
We’re Open
In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.
Business name: Acquolina Trattoria & Pizzeria
Address: 415 E. Main St., Aspen, CO 81611
Phone: 970-925-8222
Web: http://www.acquolinaaspen.com
Email: acquolinaaspen@gmail.com
Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?
Acquolina Trattoria & Pizzeria: This is the only time Acquolina has closed in nearly seven years, so we took the opportunity to freshen and renew the space. We have stayed in touch with many regulars, reminding them that this is temporary and we will all be together enjoying dining experiences soon.
AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?
ATP: We look forward to being open again and supporting each other — come and see us! We reopened Monday.
AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
ATP: Our website acquolinaaspen.com is regularly updated.
AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?
ATP: Fortunately, we have a very warm community and clientele that regularly reach out to stay supportive and connected. We are grateful!
AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?
ATP: We have all been hit very hard and have processed in individual ways. We need to be compassionate and patient with each other as we all adjust to this reality.
