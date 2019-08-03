Tweet All About It: Buzzing about Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

• “Been attending concerts and recitals at the remarkable @aspenmusic and am struck, once again, what an extraordinarily rich town this is for the arts. Food’s not bad, either! #Aspen” — @James_A_Hill

• “God is so great! #Aspen Colorado thank you soooo much for you kindness and hospitality! Will definitely be back to build some homes. God you’re awesome.” — @Noelle_Aiisa

• “Happy Birthday #Colorado! You look great for 143 years old. This morning we want to know — if you could live anywhere in the state, where would it be? Use #BeOn9 to let us know. I love #Aspen myself. Great skiing, hiking, biking, eating … If I could only afford it. #9news” — @GShapiro9News

• “Sheriff hopping mad after Pence skips out on $24,000 bill at campaign fundraiser. Sounds like a @GOP problem. Hey #Aspen #PitkinCounty pick better people to run things or you’ll always foot the bill.” — @DivinaFarms

• “Attention #Aspen #Colorado #jazz fans. They’ll be some #younglions coming your way including an amazing young drummer from #westchester #NewYork. Check out the schedule @JazzAspen” — @GerardCarelli

• “So excited to rip this thing at @bigmtnenduro Aspen/Snowmass in a few weeks gonna be a busy next couple months with @RamsCycling DH collegiate racing and a couple enduros to finish out the season.” — @Coloradoman98

