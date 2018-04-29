Business Monday Briefs: Single-family Aspen homes averaged $7.4 million sales price in first quarter 2017

The average sales price for a single-family home in Aspen was $7.4 million for the first quarter of this year, up 27.8 percent over the $5.8 million average for January through March of 2017.

The Douglas Elliman real estate company, which has offices in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, offered those and other findings in its most recent market report issued last week.

The number of property sales in Aspen, meanwhile, slipped 4.2 percent to 46 during the first quarter, while properties are now staying on the market longer, as many as 334 days compared with 267 in the first quarter of 2017.

In Snowmass, single-family homes sales averaged $3.3 million, up 41.8 percent from the $2.3 million average posted in the first three months of 2017.

The number of property sales increased 29.7 percent to 48 in this year's first quarter, Douglas Elliman reported.

Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The Denver Post.

The list was based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party, anonymous survey administered by research partner Energage LLC.

Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty ranked 31 on the list of mid-sized companies.

"We feel it is important that our staff and brokers are acknowledged for their contributions to Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty," said Gary Hughes, president and CEO of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty. "It is because of their professional commitment to excellence that our company continues to thrive. This is our first time on Colorado Top Workplaces and we are proud to be the only real estate brokerage in the Roaring Fork Valley to make the list."

Dalby, Wendland & Co. PC, which has offices in Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Montrose, Rifle and Telluride, recently was named a top regional firm in the mountain states region by Accounting Today.

The mountain states region includes Colorado, Utah, Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.

"As our communities grow and support diversity in economic development, we are finding that business planning and advisory is now a vital element for success and growth, versus a sole focus on maintaining general compliance requirements," said DWC President Greg Keller. "We invest in our professionals to ensure they have the most current knowledge, best technical expertise, and centered client service to continually help our clients be better. It is an honor to be recognized and we thank our communities, clients and team members."

