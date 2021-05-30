Basalt’s Cornerstone Christian School helps Tijuana family
Eighteen students from Cornerstone Christian School in Basalt along with a handful of parents spent two days on a goodwill mission in Tijuana, Mexico.
The contingent spent May 21 and 22 building a home for an indigenous family that was living in a makeshift dwelling.
“We were blessed to be a blessing,” said school principal Emily Lambert.
The construction was undertaken with the help of partners Raised2Walk, Youth with a Mission, Elevation Fitness, MM-Eight Construction and Peak 3 Construction.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Basalt’s Cornerstone Christian School helps Tijuana family
A family in Tijuana has a new home thanks to the help of a group of students and family from Cornerstone Christian School in Basalt.