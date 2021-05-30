 Basalt’s Cornerstone Christian School helps Tijuana family | AspenTimes.com
Basalt’s Cornerstone Christian School helps Tijuana family

Eighteen students from Cornerstone Christian School in Basalt along with a handful of parents spent two days on a goodwill mission in Tijuana, Mexico.

The contingent spent May 21 and 22 building a home for an indigenous family that was living in a makeshift dwelling.

A contingent of students from Cornerstone Christian School and some of their parents helped build a house for a family in need near Tijuana, Mexico, on May 21 and 22. (Courtesy photo)

“We were blessed to be a blessing,” said school principal Emily Lambert.

The construction was undertaken with the help of partners Raised2Walk, Youth with a Mission, Elevation Fitness, MM-Eight Construction and Peak 3 Construction.

 

