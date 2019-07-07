Aspen Security Forum sold-out, set for July 17-20

Moderator Andrea Mitchell, Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent at NBC News, interviews Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford in 2017 at the Aspen Security Forum.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

The Aspen Security Forum, which will have a slate of officials high-ranking in the world of intelligence, terrorism and cyber technology, is sold out and set for July 17 to 20.

In an announcement last week, the Aspen Institute, the forum presenter, said the event will open with “the leader of a vital multinational organization, who will be identified later in July.” The event will be held at the Aspen Meadows campus.

Announced speakers include Robert Ashley, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency; Philip Davidson, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. special representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation; Sigal Mandelker, undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence; Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary of Homeland Security; Adam Schiff, chairman, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; Wendy Sherman, former undersecretary of State for Political Affairs; Anne-Marie Slaughter, CEO, New America; and Elissa Slotkin, U.S. representative for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District.

Anchors, reporters and analysts from NBC News and MSNBC, the official media partner of the 2019 Aspen Security Forum, will host the discussions. Conversations will address multinational alliances, Western relations with China and Russia, stability in the Middle East, Homeland Security, and developments in cyberspace and technology, among other subjects.

The full agenda is available at http://aspensecurityforum.org/agenda.

All sessions will be streamed live at http://aspensecurityforum.org and available to view after at http://aspensecurityforum.org/media/video-library.