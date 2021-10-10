 Aspen Misc.: Photos from our readers here and abroad | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Misc.: Photos from our readers here and abroad

To submit a photo you took locally or with your Times as part of our “Where’s My Aspen Times?”, send an email to managing editor Rick Carroll at rcarroll@aspentimes.com for consideration.

There’s nothing like an autumn shot of the Maroon Bells. Reader Susan Capiel captured the glory after a late September ride to the Bells. (Susan Capiel/Special to The Aspen Times)
“The paraglider has seemingly chosen to take the ’Scenic Byway Route,’” Kathryn Rabinow observed from her photograph taken in early October. (Kathryn Rabinow/Special to the Aspen Times)
Emily Varley displays The Aspen Times while on the University of Southern California campus on a late September day. Varley worked for the Aspen Historical Society over the summer and lived in one of the cabins in the Ashcroft ghost town. Varley is now in Los Angeles where she’s pursuing two master’s degrees at USC. (Courtesy photo)
Bob and Becky Helmus of Old Snowmass show off The Aspen Times while at Tunnels in Hanalei, Kauai. “This is the best place to snorkel and dive in Kauai,” Bob Helmus reported. “Nice to finally get to travel again. It was certainly a lot more quiet than it has been in the 20 years we have been going there. Locals were very welcome to having people returning after the pandemic.” (Courtesy photo)

