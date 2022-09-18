Local Briefs

Pros and cons about ballot issues sought

Local election officials are now collecting comments from the public detailing the pros and cons of six financial ballot issues in the Nov. 8 General Election. The comments collected from the public will be published in the TABOR (Taxpayer Bill of Rights) Notice and mailed to all voters 30 days before this November’s election.

“A registered elector who wishes to submit a pro or con statement regarding any of the six financial ballot issues may submit their comments to the designated election official of each district. The elector must be registered in the district,” said Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder Ingrid Grueter. “We are required by the Colorado Constitution to publish the TABOR Notice, which is referred to by many residents when studying an issue before voting.”

Financial issues on the November ballot come from the following four jurisdictions, and comments should be emailed to the designated election official of each district as indicated below:

City of Aspen, Nicole Henning at nicole.henning@aspen.gov

Town of Snowmass Village, Megan Harris Boucher at mboucher@tosv.com

Crystal Oaks Metro District, Eric Gross at ejg@roaringforklaw.com

Aspen Ambulance District, Jeanette Jones at Jeanette.Jones@PitkinCounty.com

Only registered voters residing in the political subdivision and eligible to vote on the questions may submit comments on the question; comments must include a signature where the signer is registered to vote. The deadline for written comments for the TABOR Notice is noon Friday, Sept. 23. TABOR Notices will be mailed to all registered voters no later than Friday, Oct. 7, officials said.

For more Pitkin County election information, including a soon-to-be-posted sample ballot with the text of all ballot races and measures: http://www.pitkinvotes.com .





Familiar Main Street roadwork resumes

The Paepcke Transit Hub Improvements project will conduct paving and striping operations beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Wednesday, Sept. 21.

During regular work hours, Main Street traffic in the vicinity of Garmisch Street and Aspen Street will narrow down to one lane in either direction to allow room for paving and striping machinery. Traffic will return to two lanes in each direction in the evening.

The temporary bus stops near Hotel Aspen and the inbound BRT on South Garmisch will remain.

Paving and roadway impacts will also take place on South and North Garmisch. Motorists should expect traffic holds in the project area.

Valley View adds orthopedic surgeon

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Daniel O’Connor has joined ValleyOrtho, part of the Valley View Valley View nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Springs. He specializes in joint replacement and adult joint reconstruction.

He will see patients out of Valley View in Glenwood Springs, Eagle HealthCare, Silt HealthCare, Willits HealthCarem and ValleyOrtho Aspen. The team’s areas of expertise include knee, hip, shoulder, sports medicine, joint replacement and revisions, hand, wrist and elbow.

As a specialist in joint replacement and adult reconstruction, he has extensive experience in robotic assisted total hip and total knee arthroplasty, muscle-sparing anterior and posterior approach total hip arthroplasty, revision hip and knee arthroplasty, extensor mechanism reconstruction, local rotation flap coverage and mega prosthesis reconstruction, according to Valley View officials. They said O’Connor is also accomplished in the orthopedic treatment of fractures, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, ACL reconstruction, infection management and arthritis management.

He joins ValleyOrtho from the University of Chicago, where he completed a fellowship in joint reconstruction after completing medical school at the University of California Davis. His path to medicine was not always linear. After time working as a volunteer wildland firefighter, he decided to pursue medicine.

New chef at Aspen Meadows Resort

Aspen Meadows Resort has named local chef J.D. Baldridge as its new executive chef, overseeing all culinary operations and positions at the resort. (Chef Rachel Koppelman continues to be chef de cuisine at the resort’s Plato’s restaurant.)

J.D. Baldridge (Courtesy Aspen Meadows Resort)

JD-Aspen-Meadows

Baldridge was most recently chef/partner with High Altitude Hospitality, where he brought his cuisine into homes and event spaces throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

Before starting High Altitude Hospitality, he was at the helm of the Monarch Steakhouse in Aspen, and, before that, he was chef de cuisine at Ajax Tavern at The Little Nell.

A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, he is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, New York, and holds a Bachelors in Hospitality from Oklahoma State University.

Submission deadine approaching for Keller Prize

Aspen-based mosiac artist Shelly Hamill is teaming up with Robert Wilborn of Aspen Grove Fine Art and the Aspen Sojourner Magazine to launch

the inaugural The Keller Prize call for art.

The Keller Prize is named after Shelly’s grandmother, Jane Keller. Jane was a landscape painter and was known for her landscapes of the Texas state flower, the bluebonnet.

A grand prize winner and two runners up will be featured in the

winter issue of Aspen Sojourner Magazine.

Magazine includes Aspen in top-town list

Family Skier (https://familyskier.com ) has announced its eight Great Ski Towns in the USA — including Aspen.

“There are lots of Best Of lists when it comes to ski resorts, but we wanted to focus on the ski towns behind the resorts,” said Paul Miller, editor of Family Skier. “Which towns have a unique character and vibe all their own? We wanted to name those places where you can spend just as much enjoying the town as you can on the slopes.”

You can find the list here: https://www.familyskier.com/8-great-ski-towns-in-the-us/ .

The list was created with input from a panel of ski enthusiasts, travel bloggers, and Family Skier’s ski writers. Key criteria include unique character and feel of the downtown or village area, history, amenities for everyday living and plenty of activities that do not involve being on the slopes.

Family Skier has been writing about skiing and snowboarding, snow gear and winter family destinations for 13 years and is privately held and not affiliated with any resorts or ski companies.