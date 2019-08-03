Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers (Aug. 4, 2019)

Props to Maroon Creek bus drivers

I ride my bicycle up to the Maroon Bells throughout the summer. I like to wave to the bus drivers as my way of thanking them for taking 90% of the cars, the pollution and the hazards off the road. Even more, I thank them for their courteous, professional driving, always being extra careful when they pass me. They are even courteous to bicyclists who ride three abreast and in many other ways make life difficult for these drivers. So thank you; I am always happy to see you making Maroon Creek Road one of the best biking roads in the world!

Chris Mohr

Denver

Thank you, Aspen Thrift Shop

All the staff and children of the Early Learning Center would like to say a huge thank you to the Aspen Thrift Shop for their generous grant and their continued support for all that we are doing here.

It’s generosity like this that makes it possible for our staff to continue with their professional development, teacher benefits and adding new materials for the children to enjoy in and out of the classroom. Please continue to support the Aspen Thrift Shop as they so generously support all of us in the Roaring Fork Valley.

The staff and families of the Early Learning Center

ELC thanks its fundraiser sponsors

The Early Learning Center would like to thank their sponsors for their part in the successful Fourth of July fundraiser this past month. Thank you to Alpine Bank, The Romero Group, Timberline Bank, Obermeyer Wood and Bay Equity for their support of Early Childhood Education at the ELC!

Emily Lambert

Aspen