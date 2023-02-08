Kathryn Danielle Hirsch will replace Marilu Henner in ‘Love Letters’

Kathryn Danielle Hirsch will step in for Marilu Henner and star opposite her husband Judd Hirsch for Theatre Aspen's presentation of Love Letters on Saturday.

Courtesy photo

Marilu Henner won’t be able to appear in Theatre Aspen’s production of “Love Letters” on Saturday at Paepcke Auditorium.

“We will miss Marilu Henner this weekend, as she is recovering from a bout of pneumonia that prevents her from flying, but we are happy to say she is already on her way to a speedy recovery,” said Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein.

But, as the adage goes, the show must go on.

To that end, Kathryn Danielle Hirsch will step into the role and appear opposite her husband, Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch for “The Fabelmans”. Seems a suitably romantic choice for this play that many famous former and current couples have starred in during its lifespan.

Judd Hirsch will star opposite his wife in “Love Letters”

Photo Credit Krum Holtz

“I’m so disappointed that my dearest friend Marilu is unable to travel to Aspen for Love Letters,” he said. “Yet, I can think of no better person to join me on stage than my dearest real-life partner and wonderful actress, Kathryn Danielle Hirsch. My wife and I join a long line of spouses taking on these roles, including Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross, and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. We’re honored to tackle these characters together and celebrate Valentine’s Day with you at Theatre Aspen.”





“Love Letters” kicks off programming and celebrations for Theatre Aspen’s 40th anniversary season.

Tickets are still available at TheatreAspen.org or by calling 970-300-4474.