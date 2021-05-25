Jazz Aspen announces COVID-19 guidelines for June Experience, JAS Cafe

Jazz Aspen Snowmass will require that all attendees at the JAS June Experience and JAS Café concerts be either fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus or provide proof of a current negative test, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.

Following recent recommendations by Pitkin County and mirroring the policy adopted by Belly Up Aspen, Jazz Aspen will devote at least 80% of venue capacity to fully vaccinated concert-goers and 20% to those with negative tests.

“This policy is intended to provide the safest possible environment and most normal concert experience possible for artists, audiences and staff,” reads the announcement.

As a result of the new policy, which will note require masks or distancing, capacity will be significantly increased for both the June Experience (June 24-27) and the JAS Café series (June 18-Aug. 15). Ticket updates are expected to follow soon.

For current ticketholders who choose not to be vaccinated or tested, refunds are available (970-920-4996; jazzaspensnowmass@jazzaspensnowmass.org ).

Tuesday’s announcement did not specify capacity or requirements for the JAS Labor Day Experience (Sept. 3-5).

“We are closely monitoring all the rapidly changing protocols for major outdoor entertainment and sporting events in the state of Colorado and nationally, while working in tandem with local Pitkin County Health and government officials,” Jazz Aspen president and CEO Jim Horowitz said in the announcement, later adding: “Based on the recent announcement by the City of Denver that Red Rocks would be re-opening at full capacity on June 21, we are optimistic about JAS operating at nearly full or full capacity for our season closing event in early September.”