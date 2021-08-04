Independence Pass closed after mudslides cross Highway 82 on Wednesday
Independence Pass east of Aspen is closed Wednesday afternoon in both directions because of mudslides, officials said in an alert.
Highway 82 is closed about 5 miles east of Aspen from mile marker 47 to MM 72 on the Lake County side. In a Pitkin County alert, officials said “the expected length of this event is unknown.”
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Independence Pass closed after mudslides cross Highway 82 on Wednesday
Independence Pass east of Aspen is closed Wednesday afternoon in both directions because of mudslides, officials said in an alert.