Independence Pass all clear to open Thursday for summer

Independence Pass will open for the summer as scheduled at noon Thursday, a Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman said Monday.

Elise Thatcher said she confirmed Monday morning with CDOT crews that Highway 82 up and over the 12,095 foot pass is clear of rockfall and safe for cars and ready for the summer season as of Thursday.

A sizable amount of rock came down and blocked the road just east of the Grottos area and had to be removed last week, Thatcher said. In addition to removing the rocks, crews also did some rock scaling in that area above the road to clear any loose rock that might have fallen down to the road during the summer months, she said.

“That’s the best way to keep the road open,” she said.

Independence Pass, which is closed during the winter months, is usually open from the Thursday before Memorial Day Weekend to around the first week of November. Vehicles longer than 35 feet are not allowed on the Pass at any time, with drivers who violate that rule subject to fines of more than $1,000.