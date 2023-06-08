In Brief: Parking restricted at Wildwood put-in; Aspen Public Radio bash; Garfield expects more oil, gas activity

No more double-parking at Wildwood put-in

To help ease congestion at the popular Wildwood put-in on the Roaring Fork River near Aspen, the White River National Forest and Pitkin County Open Space and Trails will be enforcing new rules prohibiting the practice of “double-parking.”

In past years, many Wildwood users would park their vehicles behind other cars and leave them unlocked with the keys inside, so the owner of the blocked vehicle could shuffle vehicles as needed to get their own vehicle out.

“This practice added to the congestion of this small area, as well as created obvious safety concerns,” said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner.

Wildwood is a popular launch spot on the White River National Forest for floats through the Pitkin County Open Space North Star Nature Preserve above Aspen.

“If no parking is available at Wildwood, drivers should drop off equipment and passengers at the site, then drive to another North Star parking area and return via bicycle or on foot,” said Pitkin County Open Space and Trails Director Gary Tennenbaum. “A bike rack is available at Wildwood, and we will install paddleboard racks at Wildwood, South Gate, and the take-out at North Star.”





Officials said parking at the county’s North Star Nature Preserve is limited as well, and there’s no guarantee that a spot will be available.

More information about the logistics of floating at North Star is available at pitkincounty.com/1534/North-Star-Aspen .

Elk Mountain Expeditions free Local’s Day

On Saturday, Elk Mountain Expeditions is hosting their second annual Free Locals’ Rafting Day. Although they are currently booked up, they are taking names for their waitlist. They are taking locals from Aspen, Snowmass Village, Basalt, and Carbondale on Slaughterhouse Falls (Class IV) and the Upper Roaring Fork (Class III). It’s their way of saying thank you to the locals for being the backbone of the Roaring Fork Valley, they said.

Additionally, they are offering a local’s discount on Slaughterhouse and Upper Fork for $60 now through June 18, with proof of residency. Call 970-456-6287 or email info@elkmtnaspen.com for more information.

Aspen Public Radio bash June 28 at Red Brick

On Wednesday, June 28, Aspen Public Radio will celebrate community on the lawn of the Red Brick Center for the Arts from 3-6 p.m. This free annual event first took place in 2016 but was put on hold during the pandemic before returning last year.

New this year is the Lawn Bash Volunteer Fair. The event will include complimentary treats (while supplies last) from Aspen Mini Donuts, Señor Mango, and Everybody Water. It’s a chance to meet the Aspen Public Radio team, tour the radio station, and see a live radio broadcast highlighting the event’s activities from out on the lawn.

Carbondale Arts will be on-site with Rosybelle the Mobile Maker Bus, an interactive, mobile arts classroom and maker space. DanceAspen will present a dance performance live on the Red Brick lawn, and artists will welcome visitors with open studios throughout the Red Brick Center for the Arts.

At 5 p.m., the event will conclude at the main stage in front of Aspen Public Radio’s studios with a panel discussion on America’s food ecosystem, presented in partnership with Aspen Film. Moderated by “1A” host Jenn White, “Food and Country” film director Laura Gabbert will be joined by a panel of local experts for a discussion exploring some of the big themes of the film: ranchers, farmers, chefs — all dealing with changes in the food ecosystem throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film “Food and Country” debuted at Sundance Film Festival in January and will screen for free at 7 p.m. at the Aspen Film Isis Theatre. To register, visit docs.google.com/form/d/e/1FAIpQLScZiHYtTpgUXnRL0dmRgkWSkIgAZaW9SQedpQrnAjDibva35Q/viewform .

Garfield County expects more gas and oil activity

An increase in oil and gas activity is expected later this year in and around Garfield County. Garfield County Oil and Gas Liaison Kirby Wynn told the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) that increased permitting activity and subsequent drilling is expected by oil and gas operators in the county this year, adding that there are three rigs currently drilling with two more expected.

“We’re seeing increased permitting activity by Terra Energy Partners, Caerus, Laramie (Energy), and Chevron,” he said. “Each permit could be a single well pad or several well pads as part of an overall development plan for our area. We’re seeing numerous oil and gas development plans in the works.”

He added that some permits would be approved at the state level, while others may come before the BOCC prior to being considered by the state.

“We expect to see Chevron coming before the board for a permit, and they are planning to drill a well this year,” he told the board. “Laramie Energy is also looking to do some additional drilling in the third quarter and they’re looking for a rig to do that.”

Cancer survivor celebration June 14 in Glenwood Springs

In celebration of National Cancer Survivor Month, commemorated annually in June, the community is invited to join the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View on Wednesday, June 14, from 4-6 p.m. at Sayre Park to honor local cancer survivors and their loved ones, and share their stories. For more information about the survivorship program or to make a gift to celebrate a survivor, visit VVH.org/survivor/ .

Sopris Lodge hosts film screenings of “Precious & Sage”

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale will host two film screenings of “Precious & Endless,” a Sage VOICES Theater Project, on Wednesday, June 28.. The matinee screening will be held from 4-5 p.m., followed by a reception from 5-6 p.m., and an evening screening from 6-7 p.m.

Starring Sopris Lodge residents Art Ackerman, Joan K. Lamont, and Beverly Fox, the original theater production showcases a collection of stories, poems, and life lessons from eight elders presented in collaboration with eight youth performers. A Q&A with participants will take place along with a reception in the bistro.

This event is free and open to the public, but a RSVP is required, and attendance will be limited to 25 guests per screening. Call Marie Herr at 970-456-6871 or visit soprislodge.com/events to RSVP.

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale is located at 295 Rio Grande Ave.

Earthjustice president to speak at Wild Feast

Abigail Dillen, president of Earthjustice, will be the featured speaker at Wild Feast on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the St. Regis Aspen Resort, the Wilderness Workshop announced.

Wild Feast, an annual benefit, is an evening celebrating conservation, climate action, public lands, and free-flowing rivers. It raises funds for Wilderness Workshop to protect western Colorado’s public lands and waters, along with fighting the climate crisis.

“Having Abigail speak at Wild Feast is a true honor. Wilderness Workshop has a long history working with Earthjustice, and I know attendees will walk away with a reinvigorated desire to protect Western Colorado’s public lands. Hearing a national perspective on some of our local challenges — such as efforts to protect intact biodiversity and free-flowing rivers — is certain to be eye-opening and inspiring to all,” said Will Roush, Wilderness Workshop’s executive director.

Before stepping into her current role, Dillen served as the vice president of litigation for climate and energy, heading the organization’s litigation and legal advocacy to achieve the shift from fossil fuels to 100% clean energy. Prior to that, she was managing attorney of Earthjustice’s coal program, which has played a central role in forcing the retirement of coal-fired power plants across the country.

Dillen joined Earthjustice in 2000, working first out of the Northern Rockies office in Bozeman, Montana, where she worked to protect public lands and the many imperiled species that depend on them, including wolves, grizzly bears, and native trout. Abigail received her B.A. from Yale University and her law degree from the University of California, Berkeley, where she graduated Order of the Coif.

Earthjustice and its attorneys have represented and partnered with Wilderness Workshop on the organization’s work to protect public lands from oil and gas development in landscapes like the Thompson Divide, Roan Plateau and Colorado’s roadless areas. Earthjustice currently represents Wilderness Workshop in litigation related to BLM’s leasing pause and BLM’s methane waste reduction rule.

Tables and tickets for Wild Feast are currently available. For more information, email Wilderness Workshop Philanthropy Director Emily Kay at Emily@wildernessworkshop.org or visit wildernessworkshop.org/wildfeast .

Tuesday Foods launches a la carte service

The company’s new Carbondale kitchen has launched Tuesdays To Go : à la carte ordering for pick-up — choose items from each week’s menu then pick up your order at the Tuesday Foods headquarters/kitchen on Tuesday mornings between 8 and 10 a.m.

Also find Tuesday Foods at the True Nature Healing Arts café, Basalt Sunday Market, Wednesday Carbondale Farmers Market, and the 51st annual Mountain Fair (July 28-30).

Wheeler to present improv comedians from Roaring Fork Valley

The Wheeler Opera House presents “Consensual Improv in the Vault” on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m., in the Vault at the Wheeler.

Tickets for Consensual Improv are $28 and are on sale July 7 at noon at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office, by calling 970.920.5770 or visiting aspenshowtix.com. Space is limited in the Vault.

Consensual Improv formed in 2016 and has been winging it ever since. Composed of comedians and actors living in the Roaring Fork Valley, their shows are interactive with the audience at the helm. The group has been a regular at the Aspen Laugh Festival and shared the bill with Trevor Noah, Second City, and the late, great Norm MacDonald. Current members include Al Atkinson, Kristin Carlson, Gerald DeLisser, Eliphalet (Miller) Ford, Nina Gabianelli, Emily Henley, Ryan Honey, Brian Keleher, Mike Monroney, Zoe Rom, Jeff Patterson, Jack Trembath, and Cassidy Willey.

South Canyon trails to close for reclamation work

For the next six to eight weeks, the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety will be performing reclamation work in the West Coal Seam mine area in South Canyon. For the duration of the project, trail users should follow posted closures for Tramway and Lightning Bug trails to avoid any potential rockfall or other hazards associated with the project, Glenwood Springs officials said.

Tramway Trail to the first intersection with Lightning Bug Trail will be unaffected. Access to both Upper and Lower Coal Camp trails will remain unaffected. Bicyclists and hikers are asked to keep distance from any large machinery near the start of the Coal Camp Trail. Closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day until the project is complete.

Contact Tara Tafi, tara.tafi@state.co.us about the project or Chad Smith, chad.smith@cogs.us , about the trail closures.