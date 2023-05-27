In Brief: Memorial Day service; Maroon Bells plan meeting; Aspen Institute partners with fire group

Memorial services Monday morning at Veterans Memorial

The public is invited to Memorial Day ceremonies at the Veterans Memorial, 506 E Main St., Aspen, next to the the Pitkin County Courthouse on Monday at 11 a.m.

Colors will be presented by the Roaring Fork Honor Guard, followed by placement of the traditional memorial wreath. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak in memory of departed loved ones.

Grassroots Community TV, Channel 12, will present interviews of local veterans participating in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project throughout the day.

Congress is asking all citizens to observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m. in memory of those who gave their all for our country.

Public invited to Zoom meeting Tuesday on Maroon Bells rec plan

The public is invited to participate in a virtual public meeting on Tuesday from 5-6:30 p.m. to review and provide input on draft recommendations for the Maroon Bells Comprehensive Recreation Management Plan .





Visitation to the Maroon Bells Scenic Area has more than doubled over the past decade, creating many management challenges, including maintaining a quality visitor experience while minimizing impacts to natural resources.

The plan aims to provide a framework to sustainably manage recreational access to, and activities within, the Maroon Creek Valley. This plan will result in goals and recommendations to improve sustainable access to and recreation in the area while accounting for local economic and other community impacts, officials said. All modes of transportation and types of recreation activities are being considered as part of this planning process.

Members of the project team will provide an update on the work completed to date and will solicit input on the draft recommendations. The members are Pitkin County, the city of Aspen, the White River National Forest, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, Aspen Skiing Co., the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

If interested in attending, contact Hoamy.Tran@dot.gov for the Zoom meeting link.

Work will close Stein Bridge starting on Tuesday

Work to replace the stringers on the historic Stein Bridge will begin on Tuesday, Pitkin County announced.

The project will require removal of decking, but the span will remain open for use to the extent possible, officials said, adding that bridge users should expect periodic delays in getting across the span.

The work is expected to take about three weeks. The bridge, over the Roaring Fork River, connects the Rio Grande Trail and the Aspen Airport Business Center.

City doing work along Maroon Creek Road starting on Wednesday

The city of Aspen will be conducting utility location work along Maroon Creek Road beginning on Wednesday. The work may require the closure of one lane of traffic on Maroon Creek Road.

The work is projected to take seven days to complete, but could take additional time, city officials said.

For more information, contact the Parks Department at 970-920-5120 or parksweb@aspen.gov .

Ascendigo purchases commercial building for new base

Ascendigo Autism Services last week completed the purchase a commercial building at 695 Buggy Circle in Carbondale, which will become the organization’s base.

Since the organization was founded as Extreme Sports Camp in 2004, all programs and operations have occurred at rented and leased spaces throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. Owning this commercial property will allow the organization to consolidate operations to better serve the autism community and to realize enormous operational efficiencies, Ascendigo officials said.

Dan Richardson, the organization’s CEO, said, “This two-story commercial property is located in an ideal location, walking distance to our vibrant downtown and the Rio Grande Trail. This building is sure to be a showcase for inclusion, sensory support, and universal design. Ascendigo is proud to show the world what a true inclusionary space can be.”

Aspen Institute partners with local fire coalition

The Aspen Institute announced it will partner with the Roaring Fork Valley Wildfire Collaborative which aims to reduce wildfire risk by identifying, prioritizing, and implementing strategic cross-boundary plans and projects aimed at creating fire-resilient landscapes and fire-adapted communities while focusing on community engagement, education, and inclusion.



The partnership with the Aspen Institute will be managed by Angie Davlyn. Prior to joining the institute and the collaborative, Davlyn worked in public education, most recently serving as the chief of HR for a 1,200-staff school district in Western Colorado.



“The collaborative has given the entire Valley the ability to unite on transformative, large-scale projects that allows us to help mitigate future wildfires and reduce the impact on our communities,” said Rick Balentine, CEO and Fire Chief of the Aspen Fire Protection District. “We are thrilled that the Aspen Institute is joining this effort to protect every community in the Roaring Fork Valley.



For more information, contact Davlyn at Angie.Davlyn@aspeninstitute.org .

Aspen Meadows Resort’s Juneteenth Celebration tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Aspen Meadows Resort’s Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 18, from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Returning for the second year after a highly-successful inaugural celebration, this brunch-inspired event will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday and feature food from acclaimed chefs Erick Williams and JJ Johnson, wine curated by Tahiira Habibi, and a musical tribute to 50 years of hip hop.

The uplifting gathering, which falls on the last day of the Food & Wine Classic , offers panoramic mountain views from Plato’s Restaurant and Deck and the Madeleine K. Albright Pavilion at the Walter Isaacson Center.

Basalt tees up summer concert series

The town of Basalt has announced its summer Wednesday night concert series, which features shows at Triangle Park and Basalt River Park, June 21-Aug. 30.

“This concert series will be a game-changer for our residents, businesses, and visitors this summer,” said Michelle Thibeault, town planning director. “With the completion of Basalt River Park, including the new bandshell, we have the ability to draw bigger name acts and larger crowds to Basalt than ever before, not just to listen to great music but to enjoy our natural beauty, incredible restaurants and shops. We look forward to a thriving summer of music and economic vitality in Basalt.”

The concerts will be at 5:30-8:30 p.m.

“I am really excited to share some diverse music mainly from Colorado but mixed with Seattle to Tennessee groups,” said local event promoter Brent Compton who is working with the Town of Basalt to create the summer lineup. “Many of these bands we found while booking at MarbleFest and for the Birthplace of Country Music and a few blues guys from Telluride Blues and Brews. The openers are all local favorites and a great way for our local musicians to share the stage with these more well-known touring acts.”

Town officials concert goers to ride RFTA, Basalt Connect, walk, and bicycle. Drivers to downtown Basalt shows should park at the Basalt Elementary and Middle School parking lots, they said.

The full summer lineup:

Triangle Park

June 21 – Tyler Rust band followed by Buffalo Commons

June 28 – Brothers of Brass followed by Los Mocochetes

Basalt River Park

July 12 – Mama Lingua followed by Dragondeer

July 19 – Feeding Giants followed by Caitlin and the Broadcast

July 26 – Collidoscope followed by The Mañanas

August 2 – Taylor Shae followed by A Band Called Alexis

August 9 – Aggie Flores followed by The Cave Singers

August 16 – Gabrielle Louise & Ryan Dilts followed by JW – Jones

August 23- Know Bodies Band followed by Kiltro

August 30 – Natalie Spears followed by Cruz Contreras

More information: basalt.net/concerts .

Epicurean Passport Weekend at Hotel Jerome

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, has announced gastronomic events and partnerships for its third annual Epicurean Passport Weekend .

The weekend-long activations, kicking off June 15-18, will take guests on a gastronomic journey, where culture and style merge, hotel officials said. The events will feature a variety of intimate lounges hosted by vintners and mixologists and multi-course dinners curated by award-winning chefs.

Highlights:

La Casa Del Sol Dinner in Prospect: Menu by Chef David Castro Hussong from Fauna, Chef Tomas Bermudez from La Docena, and Chef Byron Gomez, paired with reserve wines by Vinters Lulú Martínez Ojeda of Bruma Vinícola and Melissa Garza of Viñas de Garza.

Black on Black Dinner v.II: With Chefs JJ Johnson and Nina Compton, co-hosts DLynn Proctor, Alicia Towns Franken, Gary Obligacion and Patrick Davila presenting wines by Vintners Carmelo Anthony, Marvina Robinson, Robin + Andréa McBride, Dwyane Wade, CJ McCollum, ATF, Artie Johnson, and André Mack, as well as featuring wines by Donae Burston and E40. Following dinner, the After Party goes on at Bad Harriet with host Jackie Summers of Sorel and Tiffanie Barriere, “The Drinking Coach.”

The REUNION Dinner in Prospect: Menu by Chef Tim Hollingsworth from Otium LA and pairings selected by Master Sommelier Desmond Echavarrie from Scale Wine, Chris Hoel from Harper’s Club, and Garth Hodgdon Cage Imports, joined by Vintner Rob Harrison from Fluent Wine.

Intersect Aspen preparing for August event

Intersect Art and Design is preparing for the third annual in-person Intersect Aspen, Aug. 1-4, at the Aspen Ice Garden.

Intersect Aspen is Aspen’s only fine art and design fair, bringing a mix of modern and contemporary galleries to the mountains each summer, organizers said, adding that the fair is committed to building community and connectivity and is activated by timely and original programming both onsite and throughout the region.

This year’s fair will include 31 galleries from 27 cities around the globe and will be open to the public daily, organizers said.

“Each year the energy and buzz about Aspen increases, and our third edition does not disappoint,” said Becca Hoffman, managing director of Intersect Art and Design. “This year’s Fair boasts over 10 new galleries who promise to offer dynamic discoveries. In addition, we are so pleased to welcome back 20 returning contemporary and modern art exhibitors who have made early August in the mountains their go-to.”

For more: IntersectFairs.com and on social media @IntersectArtandDesign.