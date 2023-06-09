In Brief: Congresswoman’s staff to be in Basalt; cancer survivor event

Garfield County expects more gas and oil activity

An increase in oil and gas activity is expected later this year in and around Garfield County. Garfield County Oil and Gas Liaison Kirby Wynn told the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) that increased permitting activity and subsequent drilling is expected by oil and gas operators in the county this year, adding that there are three rigs currently drilling with two more expected.

“We’re seeing increased permitting activity by Terra Energy Partners, Caerus, Laramie (Energy), and Chevron,” he said. “Each permit could be a single well pad or several well pads as part of an overall development plan for our area. We’re seeing numerous oil and gas development plans in the works.”

He added that some permits would be approved at the state level, while others may come before the BOCC prior to being considered by the state.

“We expect to see Chevron coming before the board for a permit, and they are planning to drill a well this year,” he told the board. “Laramie Energy is also looking to do some additional drilling in the third quarter and they’re looking for a rig to do that.”

Congresswoman’s staff at Basalt Library on Wednesday, June 14

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s office announced mobile office hours in the coming weeks.





“Serving the people of Colorado’s Third Congressional District is the greatest honor of my life,” she said. “If you are having issues with a federal agency or want your voice to be heard , please come to one of our mobile office hours, and a member of my team will be happy to assist you.”

Staff said they will be available to help constituents who aren’t getting answers from federal agencies, like veterans seeking care, travelers who need expedited assistance to receive a passport on short notice, taxpayers with IRS disputes, and senior citizens having issues with the Social Security Administration or Medicare. Additionally, constituents are invited to come to the office hours to express their viewpoints on legislative issues or request special congressional commendations public achievements.

Boebert’s office has hosted over 194 mobile office hours in every county in the district, helped over 2,016 people, and returned over $3,241,847 to constituents, her staff said.

On Wednesday, June 14, the mobile office be at the Basalt Regional Library from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cancer survivor celebration June 14 in Glenwood Springs

In celebration of National Cancer Survivor Month, commemorated annually in June, the community is invited to join the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View on Wednesday, June 14, from 4-6 p.m. at Sayre Park to honor local cancer survivors and their loved ones, and share their stories. For more information about the survivorship program or to make a gift to celebrate a survivor, visit VVH.org/survivor/ .

Sopris Lodge hosts film screenings of “Precious & Sage”

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale will host two film screenings of “Precious & Endless,” a Sage VOICES Theater Project, on Wednesday, June 28. The matinee screening will be held from 4-5 p.m., followed by a reception from 5-6 p.m., and an evening screening from 6-7 p.m.

Starring Sopris Lodge residents Art Ackerman, Joan K. Lamont, and Beverly Fox, the original theater production showcases a collection of stories, poems, and life lessons from eight elders presented in collaboration with eight youth performers. A Q&A with participants will take place along with a reception in the bistro.

This event is free and open to the public, but a RSVP is required, and attendance will be limited to 25 guests per screening. Call Marie Herr at 970-456-6871 or visit soprislodge.com/events to RSVP.

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale is located at 295 Rio Grande Ave.

Earthjustice president to speak at Wild Feast

Abigail Dillen, president of Earthjustice, will be the featured speaker at Wild Feast on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the St. Regis Aspen Resort, the Wilderness Workshop announced.

Wild Feast, an annual benefit, is an evening celebrating conservation, climate action, public lands, and free-flowing rivers. It raises funds for Wilderness Workshop to protect western Colorado’s public lands and waters, along with fighting the climate crisis.

“Having Abigail speak at Wild Feast is a true honor. Wilderness Workshop has a long history working with Earthjustice, and I know attendees will walk away with a reinvigorated desire to protect Western Colorado’s public lands. Hearing a national perspective on some of our local challenges — such as efforts to protect intact biodiversity and free-flowing rivers — is certain to be eye-opening and inspiring to all,” said Will Roush, Wilderness Workshop’s executive director.

Before stepping into her current role, Dillen served as the vice president of litigation for climate and energy, heading the organization’s litigation and legal advocacy to achieve the shift from fossil fuels to 100% clean energy. Prior to that, she was managing attorney of Earthjustice’s coal program, which has played a central role in forcing the retirement of coal-fired power plants across the country.

Dillen joined Earthjustice in 2000, working first out of the Northern Rockies office in Bozeman, Montana, where she worked to protect public lands and the many imperiled species that depend on them, including wolves, grizzly bears, and native trout. Abigail received her B.A. from Yale University and her law degree from the University of California, Berkeley, where she graduated Order of the Coif.

Earthjustice and its attorneys have represented and partnered with Wilderness Workshop on the organization’s work to protect public lands from oil and gas development in landscapes like the Thompson Divide, Roan Plateau and Colorado’s roadless areas. Earthjustice currently represents Wilderness Workshop in litigation related to BLM’s leasing pause and BLM’s methane waste reduction rule.

Tables and tickets for Wild Feast are currently available. For more information, email Wilderness Workshop Philanthropy Director Emily Kay at Emily@wildernessworkshop.org or visit wildernessworkshop.org/wildfeast .

Tuesday Foods launches a la carte service

The company’s new Carbondale kitchen has launched Tuesdays To Go : à la carte ordering for pick-up — choose items from each week’s menu then pick up your order at the Tuesday Foods headquarters/kitchen on Tuesday mornings, between 8-10 a.m.

Also find Tuesday Foods at the True Nature Healing Arts café, Basalt Sunday Market, Wednesday Carbondale Farmers Market, and the 51st annual Mountain Fair (July 28-30).

Wheeler to present improv comedians from Roaring Fork Valley

The Wheeler Opera House presents “Consensual Improv in the Vault” on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m., in the Vault at the Wheeler.

Tickets for Consensual Improv are $28 and are on sale July 7 at noon at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office, by calling 970.920.5770 or visiting aspenshowtix.com. Space is limited in the Vault.

Consensual Improv formed in 2016 and has been winging it ever since. Composed of comedians and actors living in the Roaring Fork Valley, their shows are interactive with the audience at the helm. The group has been a regular at the Aspen Laugh Festival and shared the bill with Trevor Noah, Second City, and the late, great Norm MacDonald. Current members include Al Atkinson, Kristin Carlson, Gerald DeLisser, Eliphalet (Miller) Ford, Nina Gabianelli, Emily Henley, Ryan Honey, Brian Keleher, Mike Monroney, Zoe Rom, Jeff Patterson, Jack Trembath, and Cassidy Willey.

South Canyon trails to close for reclamation work

For the next six to eight weeks, the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety will be performing reclamation work in the West Coal Seam mine area in South Canyon. For the duration of the project, trail users should follow posted closures for Tramway and Lightning Bug trails to avoid any potential rockfall or other hazards associated with the project, Glenwood Springs officials said.

Tramway Trail to the first intersection with Lightning Bug Trail will be unaffected. Access to both Upper and Lower Coal Camp trails will remain unaffected. Bicyclists and hikers are asked to keep distance from any large machinery near the start of the Coal Camp Trail. Closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day until the project is complete.

Contact Tara Tafi, tara.tafi@state.co.us about the project or Chad Smith, chad.smith@cogs.us , about the trail closures.