In Brief: Big election for Holy Cross board; Lift-Up moves Aspen Pantry; CMC closes for faculty meeting

Eight candidates seek two seats in Holy Cross election

Rural electric cooperative Holy Cross Energy has announced eight candidates running for two seats on the Board of Directors in its upcoming election in June.

As a cooperative, Holy Cross Energy’s members are also its owners and will vote on directors to represent the membership and guide strategic objectives.

One director seat is in the cooperative’s Western District, generally including the towns west of Basalt, and one seat is in the Northern District, which includes the Vail and Eagle River valleys.

Western District candidates are Thomas Sherman, Peggy Meyer and incumbent Alex DeGolia.

Northern District candidates are Kimberly Schlaepfer, Craig Arthur Brown, Linn Brooks, Brian Brandl and Roseann Casey. Incumbent David Campbell is not seeking re-election.





Holy Cross members may vote by mail, online or in person at cooperative’s annual meeting at the Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) on Thursday, June 15, from 5 to 6 p.m. Officials said results will be shared beginning at 6 p.m.

All Holy Cross Energy members, regardless of district, may vote in the election. Ballots will be mailed and an online link to vote will be emailed to members on May 16. If more than one ballot is submitted per member-of-record, precedence will be given to the paper ballot, officials said.

A short biography and candidate Q&A is available online at http://www.holycross.com/election . Ballot and candidate materials are also available in Spanish.

Lift-Up moves Aspen Food Pantry

Lift-Up, the nonprofit organization aiming to provide equitable food security for individuals and families from Parachute to Aspen, has announced the relocation of its Aspen Food Pantry to the Pitkin County Human Services complex.

The new location is fully operational now, with operating hours on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone who needs assistance is welcome, Lift-Up officials said.

The new facility, at 0405 Castle Creek Road, Suite 206, Aspen, offers increased accessibility for those seeking food assistance.

“We are committed to ending hunger in our community and providing equitable access to food assistance for all individuals and families in need,” said Ivan Jackson, executive director of Lift-Up. This new location will allow us to better serve our community and fulfill our mission.”

Lift-Up operates six food pantries through the Roaring Fork Valley, including Aspen, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, and on into New Castle, Rifle and Parachute, in addition to offering nine drive-though distribution services. Their mission is to educate, build understanding, and support efforts to end hunger from Parachute to Aspen.

Lift-Up is seeking volunteers to help operate the Aspen Food Pantry and extend its opening hours to better serve the community.

“We are excited to open access to the Lift-Up Aspen Food Pantry for additional days, but we need additional volunteers to make it happen,” said Scott Shirley, director of operations. “We are looking for compassionate individuals who can help us sort and distribute food items, greet clients with a warm smile, and keep the pantry tidy. Together, we can make sure that no one in our community goes hungry.”

For more information visit: https://www.liftup.org/ .

Colorado Mountain College closed Wednesday, Thursday

Due to an all-faculty and staff meeting, Colorado Mountain College campuses and locations will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

CMC will reopen Friday.

Brush Creek park and ride renovations begin next week

People who use the Brush Creek Park and Ride off of Colorado Highway 82 in the Upper Valley should expect reduced parking this summer, PItkin County officials said Monday.

Work to improve lighting and landscaping and increase the number of paved parking spaces from 200 to over 400 is scheduled to start May 15. The parking lot will be prepared for EV charging stations during construction with complete buildout of the charging stations in the future.

The number of available parking spaces will be reduced during construction, however, and parking will be relocated to the upvalley side of the park and ride in the gravel section of a temporary parking lot. A large portion of the area where paid parking exists during summer months at Buttermilk will be dedicated to Brush Creek overflow.

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) bus service will be unaffected and the county will work with the contractor to accommodate special events. Officials said they encouraged commuters and visitors to carpool or take transit into Aspen and/or to the Brush Creek park and ride.

Colorado-based Siete Inc. is the contractor on the project. It’s scheduled to be complete in the fall.

Less smoke means better air for Aspen, report shows

According to the recently released 2022 Aspen Air Quality Report, there were 17 more days of good air quality in 2022 compared to 2021.

“Most of Aspen’s moderate or unhealthy air quality days occur in the spring and summer months due to elevated levels of ozone and particulate matter, respectively,” said Natalie Tsevdos, the city’s environmental health administrator. “We saw more days of good air quality in 2022 due to fewer impacts from wildfire smoke.”

The city of Aspen and Pitkin County partner to provide wildfire smoke preparedness information and updates about air quality events in Pitkin County. You can sign up for Pitkin Alerts to be notified of an air quality event at PitkinEmergency.org.

In addition, the city’s air quality webpage, AspenAirQuality.com , is updated hourly with current air quality levels using the EPA’s health-based Air Quality Index. For more information, visit visit AspenAirQuality.com .

Open studio event Thursday in Carbondale

Studio for Arts and Works artists and creative professionals invite the public to join them on Thursday, May 11, from 4-8 p.m. for the spring open-studio event.

Attendees can visit with local artists in their studios and find handmade gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or other special occasions, organizers said. Live music will start after 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and this event is free and open to all. For more information, visit the S.A.W. website at sawcarbondale.com , or find Studio for Arts and Works on Facebook .

Studio for Arts and Works is located at 525 Buggy Circle , Carbondale.