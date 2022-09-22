In Brief: Living Lab will end, city to accept new STR applications

The Aspen Times



City calls it a day with living lab

The Galena Cooper Living Lab will end on Monday, Sept. 26.

The project team will be installing adjustments to the parking and roadway design Sept. 26-30. Construction crews will be in the area for five days to remove some of the current elements and install a new parking layout. During this time, there will be limited parking available on Galena Street.

The new configuration will remain in place throughout the upcoming winter season.

The living lab on South Galena Street from Hopkins Avenue to Cooper Avenue and Cooper Avenue from Galena Street to Hunter Street has been installed for 13 weeks to evaluate temporary modifications before any permanent safety and design improvements.

Field observations, public comments, live phone log recordings and the community survey will close on Friday, Sept. 23. A comprehensive outreach and engagement report will be presented to the City Council in November, city officials said.





“Feedback from diverse audiences in our community, along with the direction we’ve received from City Council, has been crucial in developing the new alignment for this heavily frequented area of town,” said Denise White, city communications director. “Safety in the downtown core is the top priority for the city to explore in this lab, as well as any changes moving forward.”

Further review of the one-way lanes on Hyman is scheduled for the Sept. 26 City Council meeting.

What is going away on Sept. 26:

Removal of counterflow bikeway, curb extensions and protective temporary curbs. Removal of existing counter-flow bike lane striping on the east side of Galena Street and north side of Cooper Avenue. Removal of parallel parking spots on the east side of Galena Street and the north side of Cooper Avenue. Removal of the we-cycle station on Galena Street. Remove loading zone on Hyman Avenue. It will be replaced on Galena Street as a double loading zone (prelab conditions).

What will remain through the winter:

Parallel parking on the west side of Galena Street and the south side of Cooper Avenue. Angled parking spots next to the existing curb on the east side of Galena Street and the north side of Cooper Avenue. All-way stop signs at Hopkins Ave and Galena Street intersection.

City to accept new STR applications starting Oct. 1

The city of Aspen will begin accepting applications for short-term rental permits at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1.

Application forms and supplemental documents are available at aspen.gov/STRs . Renewal applications for existing permit holders will be available in November through December.

Snowmass helps with composting autumn leaves

The town of Snowmass Village provides a composting bin for fallen leaves at the Community Rodeo Grounds back parking lot each autumn.

Residents can take their leaves to this composting station instead of the community dumpsters, town officials said, while asking property managers and landscaping companies that collect yard waste from multiple properties to refrain from using the bin, as it is intended for residents to use for their private property.

The 2022 autumn leaf composting bin will become available Oct. 1 and remain while weather permits, the town said, adding that the bin is for autumn leaves only.

Kalamaya | Goscha lawyers recognized

Aspen firm Kalamaya | Goscha announced Amy Goscha was selected to the 2023 Best Lawyers list, and Georgina Melbye, Elizabeth Hardman, and Michael Fox were selected to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list for 2023.

Goscha previously was named for eight consecutive years, 2013-2021, to the Rising Star by Super Lawyers list. Goscha specializes in high-asset divorces, child custody, property and business valuation and trust interests in divorces.

Georgina Melbye and Elizabeth Hardman were recognized for their work in family law. Melbye also was selected for the Rising Stars by Super Lawyers list in 2020 and 2021, and Hardman was selected for the 2021 Rising Stars list. Melbe and Hardman’s areas of family law include divorce, planning for marriage, property valuation and devising parenting plans for children.

Fox was selected for the first time for plaintiff’s lawyer work in personal injury litigation. Fox was the only personal injury attorney on the Western Slope to make the Ones to Watch list.

Rowland+Broughton employees advance

Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design this month announced promotions at its Aspen and Denver offices.



Associate-project manager Brandon Herbst was promoted to owner (partner) in the Denver studio and director of human services, Shana Broback, was promoted to owner in the Aspen studio.

Broback has over a decade of experience working in the human resources field.

“Having the opportunity to be a part of the leadership team at R+B is humbling and rewarding. It is an honor to work alongside such an exceptional group,” she said in a statement.

The firm also announced this month that project managers Craig Lawrence and Will Otte, an Aspen native, were elevated to principal positions; project manager Marisol Foreman was promoted to sustainability architectural manager; and visualization artists Jacob George and Niklos Toldi were promoted to senior visual artists.

Devereux Bridge to close next Friday

On Friday, Sept. 30, Devereux Bridge will be closed in both directions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for City Street crews to complete bridge maintenance work. This schedule is anticipated but is subject to change.

Access to Two Rivers Park and businesses south/east of the closure point is open via Devereux Road and Highway 6. Access to Gerber Collision & Glass and businesses west/north of the closure point is open via Devereux Road and Midland Avenue. City officials said pedestrians and bicyclists should use Midland Avenue Trail as an alternate route.

Valley View keeps serving Roaring Fork student athletes

For 25 years, Valley View health system has provided the pro-bono program to the Roaring Fork School District, which this year is valued at $450,000.

Over the duration of the partnership, Valley View has invested nearly $7 million in the district’s student-athletes. With a primary focus to keep athletes safe from injuries, Valley View will continue providing staff salaries, equipment and supplies for the athletic trainers at Glenwood Springs High School, Roaring Fork High School and Basalt High School. The team remains anchored by certified athletic trainers who have worked with student-athletes for years: Marni Barton (23 years), Ryan Erickson (14 years) and Mike McCann (6 years).

Features of ValleyOrtho’s program with the Roaring Fork School District include daily training room coverage by a certified athletic trainer; sideline medical coverage for various games; administration of baseline concussion evaluation and post-concussion management and treatment; electronic documentation system for sports injuries; education for coaches, athletes and parents; supply/equipment management for the athletic training room; and a Sports Medicine course for students interested in learning about Sports Medicine at both Glenwood Springs High School and Basalt High School.

“As the new superintendent of the Roaring Fork School District, I am delighted to continue this great partnership that serves our student-athletes. We truly appreciate the ongoing support from ValleyOrtho and the entire Valley View network of care,” said Jesús Rodríguez, superintendent of Roaring Fork School District. “We value the strong, trusting relationships that the ValleyOrtho team has formed with our student-athletes.”

Glenwood Springs search still on for city manager

The Glenwood Springs City Council this week decided to continue the search for a new city manager following the first round of recruitment, interviews, and public feedback. A final candidate will not be selected at this time. The City Council is in discussions with Acting City Manager Steve Boyd to determine next steps, city officials said.

“Thank you to the candidates for your time throughout this process and to the community for your comments. It is with thoughtful consideration that we are opting to not select a final candidate at this time,” said Mayor Jonathan Godes. “When it comes to appointing a new city manager, our top priority remains on finding the best fit for our community. Council was impressed by the candidates, but, in this season of transition, we are obliged to carefully evaluate the long-term needs of Glenwood Springs and the organizational priorities of the city.”

