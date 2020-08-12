Highway 82 east of Aspen closed heading up Independence Pass because of semi-truck troubles

Highway 82 is closed eastbound for a second time Tuesday morning east of Aspen because of a semi-truck trying to go up Independence Pass.

According to an alert sent just after 10:15 a.m. by Pitkin County, a semi-truck was having “mechanical issues” and had the eastbound road closed. The alert did not say near which mile marker.

About an hour before that the road was closed eastbound because a semi jackknifed near Northstar area.

Highway 82 is Main Street in Aspen and is seeing more traffic because of the Interstate 70 closure. The interstate has been closed since the Grizzly Creek Fire started Monday afternoon in the Glenwood Canyon.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office has a deputy stationed on Highway 82 near truck turnaround spot about five miles east of Aspen. More than 20 semis were stopped on Tuesday from trying to use the pass.

This is a developing story that will be updated.