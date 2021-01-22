High Country: Warm up and calm down this winter with CBD-infused soup

Kitchen Toke’s Winter Issue is on newsstands now and online at kitchentoke.com.

In the newly released winter issue of Kitchen Toke magazine, author Laura Lagano writes in the “Unsung Cannabinoids Explained” cover story, “In our current worldwide pandemic, we now have an added global anxiety disorder.”

This week, anxiety across America is heightened even more with a transition of power unlike history has ever experienced before, making a stronger case for CBD consumption and revisiting the benefits of the all-star cannabis plant compound.

Lagano, who also published the 2019 book “The CBD Oil Miracle,” continues, “The reason why CBD works to quell anxiety is because it is psychoactive,” debunking the most common misconception that it’s not (it’s just less psychoactive than THC). “Unlike THC, CBD does not bind to our cannabinoid receptors in the body. Rather, CBD acts indirectly in the endocannabinoid system by interacting with other receptor systems in the body.”

Lagano concludes: “As for anxiety-relieving foods, what better vehicle for CBD than hot soup?”

For High Country’s latest quarterly Kitchen Toke spotlight, here are two comforting, CBD-infused soups to warm up with this winter.

GOLDEN BEET SOUP

Kitchen Toke’s Golden Beet Soup

Ingredients:

•8 large yellow or gold beets, peeled, cut into small cubes

•¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided use

•2 teaspoons Himalayan pink salt

•1 large red onion, chopped

•2 tablespoons fresh thyme or 2 teaspoons dried

•4 cups vegetable broth or stock

•¾ cup CBD-infused coconut milk*

•1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced

*Get the recipe for CBD-infused coconut milk at kitchentoke.com.

Instructions:

•Heat oven to 375 F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

•Spread beets on lined sheet; drizzle with ¼ cup olive oil, tossing to coat. Sprinkle with salt and toss again. Bake until beets are fully soft, 40 to 50 minutes.

•In medium saucepan, heat remaining olive oil. Add onion and thyme; cook, stirring often, until onion is softened, about 8 minutes. Add vegetable broth; heat to boil.

•Spoon half of beets into blender container; use slotted spoon to add onions from broth. Puree until smooth, carefully adding ½ cup broth. Stir puree back into saucepan with broth; add remaining diced beets and heat gently. Season with salt to taste.

•To serve, ladle into six soup bowls. Top each with 2 tablespoons infused coconut milk and a bit of fresh ginger.

ROASTED VEGETABLE AND LENTIL SOUP

Kitchen Toke’s Roasted Vegetable and Lentil Soup

Ingredients:

•1 large sweet potato, peeled, cut into ¼-inch cubes

•1 large yellow onion, halved, thinly sliced

•2 large carrots, cut into thin rounds

•1 small head fennel, cored, trimmed, thinly sliced

•¼ cup CBD-infused bacon fat or olive oil*

•2 tablespoons fresh thyme

•4 strips thick-sliced bacon

•8 cups vegetable broth

•1 cup green or brown lentils, rinsed

•one 28-ounce can diced tomatoes

•1 tablespoon garlic, minced

•Salt and pepper to taste

*Get the recipe for CBD-infused bacon fat or olive oil at kitchentoke.com.

Instructions:

•Heat oven to 375 F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

•Arrange sweet potato, onion, carrots and fennel on baking sheet. Drizzle with infused bacon fat or olive oil; toss gently. Bake, stirring once or twice, until vegetables are tender, 30 minutes.

•In large, heavy saucepan, cook bacon until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel; cool, then cut into pieces.

•Add vegetable broth and lentils to same pan. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat; simmer until lentils begin to soften, 20 minutes. Add tomatoes with their juice and bacon; cook until lentils are tender, 8 to 10 minutes longer.

•In blender or food processor, pulse roasted vegetable mixture to a coarse consistency. Add to lentils; cook, stirring several times, until mixture is heated.

