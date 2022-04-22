Hearing begins for ex-Basalt massage therapist

A preliminary hearing for a former massage therapist in Basalt facing 23 counts related to sexually related transgressions with his clients will resume May 13, according to a court clerk.

The hearing for Nathaniel “Nate” Gordon, 47, of New Castle, got underway at 9 a.m. Friday at Eagle County District Court. Audio was muted specifically for the virtual hearing, but the in-courtroom proceedings were open to the pubic, a clerk said.

“Only parties in the courtroom will be able to hear today’s hearing,” Judge Rachel Fresquez posted on the WebEx site where the hearing was accessible by video only. The judge made note of the closed hearing more than 15 minutes after it began and did not give a reason as to why she turned off the audio.

Gordon faces 12 felony counts, two which are for sex assault-false medical exam, and 10 for sexual contact-fake medical exam, according to court records. The remaining 11 misdemeanor counts are for invasion of privacy.

There are as many as 11 victims in the case, The Aspen Times previously reported, based on remarks made from District Attorney Heidi McCollum after a brief hearing April 4.





Gordon will not have to enter a plea until after the judge rules whether the charges will be bound over for trial.