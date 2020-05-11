Gov. Polis eases some restrictions on Coloradans, says people can camp at state parks starting Tuesday

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference to update reporters on the state's efforts to stem the rise of the new coronavirus Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Denver.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Gov. Jared Polis announced on Monday that he is easing some more restrictions on Coloradans’ movement and that people will be able to go camping at state parks starting on Tuesday.

He encouraged those who choose to go camping to fill up their car with gas and supplies so they don’t have to go to stores and potentially infect people in towns they are visiting.

“Don’t risk infecting areas that have been free from the virus or, perhaps, acquire the virus,” he said. “We want to limit those interactions. Just enjoy the outdoors for the sake of the outdoors, rather than taking this as a tourism opportunity to visit other communities in the state.”

The decision to allow Coloradans to travel for camping competes with the governor’s order that people not travel more than 10 miles from their homes to recreate. Polis did not say how enforcement would be carried out under the contradictory announcements, but indicated that as long as people are avoiding shops and gas stations in communities other than their own that it would be OK.

Polis said he will decide by May 25 if and when restaurants can reopen, if and when children’s summer camps can operate this summer, and whether spring skiing will be allowed.

Read the full story from The Colorado Sun.

