Fanny Hill concerts are a go, Snowmass Tourism says

Attendees watch reggae group See-I perform at a free Thursday concert on Fanny Hill on June 15, 2017.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

It’s official: The Snowmass Free Concert Series will return to Fanny Hill in true form this summer, Snowmass Tourism announced Monday. The series will run every Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. from June 10 to Aug. 26, with a bonus concert slated for July 4.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will indeed have Snowmass’ famed concert series on Fanny Hill this summer,” Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello said in a prepared statement. “While we have had to make some health and safety adjustments, and we will continue to shift and adjust to comply with any new regulations. Thursdays in Snowmass are all about great music, great fun, and great community. We are excited for the shows to go on this summer.”

Those health and safety adjustments include dedicated walkways and sections at the outdoor venue; masks will not be required outside at the venue but will be required on public transportation to and from the concerts, as well as in all indoor spaces, including bathrooms and restaurants. There won’t be a kid zone or dance floor this year, and dogs will not be permitted inside the venue.

“The great part about the Fanny Hill venue, is that for people who are more risk averse or COVID cautious, there is plenty of space up the hill to spread out, while still having great views and great sound,” Abello said. “And while a mask will not be required outdoors, it is still prudent to be prepared with one, as they will be needed on transit and in some indoor settings. But more than anything, we are asking that anyone attending the concerts this summer be respectful of their neighbors and socially distance whenever possible.”

There will be four cash bars but no food vendors at the concert venue this summer; Snowmass Tourism encourages attendees to bring a picnic, order food to go in town or support local businesses before and after the concert. No open containers or personal alcohol will be permitted; sealed nonalcoholic beverages will be allowed.

The lineup includes returning performers like Hazel Miller, Musketeer Gripweed and the Bono Brothers Band, plus new musicians like Miss Mojo and Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands, according to the release.

For a full list of performances, visit gosnowmass.com/events . Rules and regulations are subject to change for the health and safety of attendees.

kwilliams@aspentimes.com