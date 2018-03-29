Exhibitionist couple caught on video in downtown Aspen

An amorous couple apparently gave several pedestrians on South Galena Street an eyeful Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

A 15-second video clip shot from across the street that was making the rounds in Aspen on Thursday shows the couple having sex in the doorway of a business in the 200 block of South Galena Street as snow falls. At one point, a man walking by the doorway looks directly at the couple, prompting the man to pull up his pants and end the encounter.

Aspen Police Sgt. Chip Seamans said he was patrolling the downtown area with another officer about 9 p.m. when at least four pedestrians asked if the police heard about the public sex. At the time, the officers were in the process of arresting an intoxicated couple the pedestrians thought were the sex couple, though that turned out not to be the case, he said.

Officers, who eventually did get ahold of the video clip, did not find the brazen couple, though they did request surveillance video from the business the couple were in front of, Seamans said.

"It's not something we're real hot and heavy to find," he said.

Still, such behavior is illegal, Seamans said, adding that the couple could be charged with public indecency.

"They should get a room," he said.