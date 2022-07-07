Documentary lineup announced for “New Views” series of films, conversations

This year’s film lineup for the Eisner/Lauder New Views Documentaries and Dialogue Series features screenings of three acclaimed documentaries plus conversations with special guests at the Isis Theatre in Aspen, according to a July 7 announcement from Aspen Film and the Aspen Institute Arts Program.

The first screening, “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down,” will show on July 18. Journalist Andrew Travers will moderate a post-screening panel and audience Q&A.

“Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” will screen as part of the “New Views” documentary series at the Isis Theatre in Aspen on July 18.

The film — directed by dynamic duo Julie Cohen and Betsy West, of “RBG” and “Julia” fame — follows former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords through her recovery from a 2011 assasination attempt and her life as an activist for gun violence prevention. She also works to promote understanding of aphasia, a language condition.

The second installment, a screening of “Subject,” is slated for July 25. Travers will again moderate a post-screening panel and audience Q&A.

Mukunda Angulo, a participant of the film “The Wolfpack,” is featured in the documentary-about-documentary experiences “Subject” that screens at Aspen’s Isis Theatre on July 25, 2022.

“Subject,” directed by Jennifer Tiexiera and Camilla Hall, considers the documentary experience from within it.





The film “explores the life-altering experience of sharing one’s life on screen through the participants of five acclaimed documentaries” and “urges audiences to consider the impact on documentary participants—the good, the bad, and the complicated,” according to a news release.

The “New Views” lineup concludes with an Aug. 1 screening of “Still Working 9 to 5,” directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane. The filmmakers will participate in a post-screening panel and Q&A; Aspen Public Radio Executive Director Breeze Richardson will moderate, according to marketing and communications consultant Katherine Roberts, who sent out the July 7 news release.

“Still Working 9 to 5” will screen as part of the “New Views” documentary series at the Isis Theatre in Aspen on Aug. 1.

The documentary explores the “evolution of gender inequality and discrimination in the workplace” in the four decades since the 1980 release of the film version of the workplace comedy musical “9 to 5.”

All three films in the series will screen at 7:30 p.m. at the Isis Theatre. Single tickets are available online for $20 for general admission and $16 for Aspen Film members and select Aspen Institute Members at aspenfilm.org/newviews22 . Doors open 30 minutes before the start of the event and any available tickets remaining will also be for sale at the door.

The New Views series is part of the Aspen Institute Arts Program and is sponsored by Leonard Lauder and Jane and Michael Eisner. It’s one of many programs that’s on Aspen Film’s 2022 Summer of Cinema lineup, which features screenings throughout the upper Roaring Fork Valley in partnership with a number of community organizations.

Some events are already in the books, including a Movie Night at The Ranch at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village (“The Art of Making It” screened on July 29) and the latest installment of Aspen Film’s longrunning Indie Showcase of independent films at the Isis Theatre (“Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” played June 8 and “Crimes of the Future” screened July 6).

The Indie Showcase continues on Aug. 10 with a screening of “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” at the Isis Theatre. For more information, visit aspenfilm.org/summer-indie-showcase .

The “Movies Under the Stars” series presented with The Collective in Snowmass Base Village was initially slated to kick off July 2 with an outdoor screening of “Up,” but inclement weather put a damper on the debut and it was canceled.

The next showing is on the calendar for July 9 with a screening of “Back to the Future.” Movies begin at 8 p.m., and seating is first come, first served on the rink outside The Collective in Snowmass Village.

Other screenings include “Trolls” on July 16, “Sing 2” on July 23, “Moana” on July 30, an adventure entertainment film on Aug. 1 and “The Goonies” on Aug. 20.

Aspen Film will present a summer filmmaking camp for teens at the Red Brick Center for the Arts with sessions Aug. 1-5 and Aug. 8-12.

Also in August, the Summer of Cinema lineup includes a drive-in screening of Amir Bar-Lev’s “Long Strange Trip” in Snowmass Town Park on Aug. 7 and a family film event with the USC Shoah Foundation on Aug. 9 at the Isis Theatre. For more details on Summer of Cinema programming, visit aspenfilm.org/summer-of-cinema .

This story has been updated with the August film for the Indie Film Showcase.

