Despite pandemic, U.S. ski industry logs its fifth best season in 2020-21

A group of skiers and snowboarders make it down the mountain on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Snowmass Ski Area. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)



The U.S. ski industry experienced its fifth best season ever in 2020-21 despite the challenges of a global pandemic, the Denver-based National Ski Areas Association announced Tuesday.

The ski areas combined to tally about 59 million skier visits — the purchase of a lift ticket or use of a pass for any part of the day.

“What a year it has been. From utter uncertainty to a top-10 season in terms of participation — it shows the wide spectrum that our industry bridged this year,” Kelly Pawlak, NSAA president and CEO said in a statement.

The 2019-20 season was on pace to be one of the best ever before nearly all resorts were forced to shut down in mid-March as COVID-19 swept the country. The industry managed 51 million visits despite the abrupt halt.

The latest season was on par with 2018-19 when there were 59.34 million visits.

The ski industry’s record season was 2010-11 when there were 60.54 million visits. The 2007-08 season was the only other one to top 60 million.

This winter, most resorts were able to stay open the entire season. The average U.S. resort was open 112 days this winter compared to 99 days the prior campaign. In NSAA’s annual Kottke End-of-Season Survey, 78 percent of resorts that responded said the season exceeded their expectations.

Aspen Skiing Co. officials said they would share their season’s performance later Tuesday. Skico expected its business to drop since it relies so heavily on overseas visitors and overnight visitors from outside the region in the U.S.

“Small- and medium-sized ski areas (defined by lift capacity) performed well this winter, with more guests choosing to stay close to home for ski trips, and increased local demand for outdoor recreation in general,” NSAA said in its statement.

Many resorts were forced to adopt capacity limits of skiers and riders on the slopes and at indoor facilities such as restaurants. The pandemic also enhanced the trend of the ski industry to encourage advance lift ticket purchases.

Window sales of lift tickets fell from 46 percent in 2019-20 to just 17 percent in 2020-21, according to NSAA. Visits from pass use increased from 45 percent in 2019-20 to 51 percent this winter.

Skiers and riders also showed their flexibility by hitting the slopes more frequently on weekdays. Weekday visitation was responsible for 48 percent of total visits. That was up 27 percent from the season before, according to NSAA.

A strong season for skier visits didn’t necessarily mean resorts raked in the cash. Revenue data is still being analyzed, but NSAA noted that ski lessons fell by 30 percent season over season. Public health orders prohibited large groups, so ski areas had to offer smaller classes.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

scondon@aspentimes.com