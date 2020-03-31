David Baugh named superintendent of Aspen School District
David Baugh will take the reins as the new superintendent of the Aspen School District, with Tharyn Mulberry as his second in command, starting July 1.
The Board of Education announced its selection of Baugh and Mulberry, principal of Aspen High School, during a special video conference call held Tuesday afternoon,
The board chose Baugh over finalists Mulberry as well as Tammy Clementi, national director of planning and analytics for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; and Ann Schultz, executive director of Cherry Creek Academy in Englewood.
Baugh was named Pennsylvania’s superintendent of the year for 2020; he has a daughter who lives in the Vail area.
Tom Heald has been the school district’s interim superintendent for the 2019-20 academic year.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
