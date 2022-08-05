DanceAspen Turns One
In just one short year, DanceAspen has succeeded in creating a full-time, local dance company in Aspen, thanks to the vision and determination of its founder and executive director Laurel Winton and the entire team of dedicated and talented performers.
From a sold-out inaugural performance at The Wheeler Opera House last September to record-setting attendance at two evening shows in March to various collaborations within the community, such as the Aspen Art Museum and W Hotel Aspen, together they are making their mark.
As a primary fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, the Aspen Bandstand Gala took place at Hotel Jerome on Saturday, July 16, drawing an array of sponsors and selling out every seat. DJ Simone got everyone to their feet for a dance contest and dance session. Laurel Winton and John Sarpa led the paddle raise and live auction. Marble Distilling Company, Daou Vineyards, Montagave Tequila, Oliver Smith Jeweler, Flower Franch, Hotel Jerome and many other businesses enabled the success of the event with their support. And all of the dancers and many of their family members and friends helped design, decorate and execute an A-plus event with a pulse.
All contributions from the gala will go towards DanceAspen’s mission to continue to bring exciting new choreography to the valley, enrich the community with outreach and education and support the local dance artists who have made Aspen their home.
Tickets are now on sale for their upcoming New Horizons performance at the Wheeler Opera House Sept. 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m.
