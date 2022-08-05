DanceAspen Turns One

Sammy Altenau with DanceAspen performing at the start to the soiree. Wendy Wetmore photo.

Wendy Wetmore

In just one short year, DanceAspen has succeeded in creating a full-time, local dance company in Aspen, thanks to the vision and determination of its founder and executive director Laurel Winton and the entire team of dedicated and talented performers.

From a sold-out inaugural performance at The Wheeler Opera House last September to record-setting attendance at two evening shows in March to various collaborations within the community, such as the Aspen Art Museum and W Hotel Aspen, together they are making their mark.

As a primary fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, the Aspen Bandstand Gala took place at Hotel Jerome on Saturday, July 16, drawing an array of sponsors and selling out every seat. DJ Simone got everyone to their feet for a dance contest and dance session. Laurel Winton and John Sarpa led the paddle raise and live auction. Marble Distilling Company, Daou Vineyards, Montagave Tequila, Oliver Smith Jeweler, Flower Franch, Hotel Jerome and many other businesses enabled the success of the event with their support. And all of the dancers and many of their family members and friends helped design, decorate and execute an A-plus event with a pulse.



All contributions from the gala will go towards DanceAspen’s mission to continue to bring exciting new choreography to the valley, enrich the community with outreach and education and support the local dance artists who have made Aspen their home.

Tickets are now on sale for their upcoming New Horizons performance at the Wheeler Opera House Sept. 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m.

DanceAspen chair board Jamie Wedow with Gail and Boogie Weinglass. Wendy Wetmore photo.

Wendy Wetmore

Jamie Tisch and Justin Douglas.

Wency Wetmore

Robin Smith holds her trophy for winning a dance-off contest, beside her husband, Kenny Smith. May Selby photo.

May Selby

Sharply dressed duo Kelley Binder and Rickey Lamitie. May Selby photo.

May Selby

DanceAspen performer Sammy Altenau and her rad dad, Dave Altenau. May Selby photo.

May Selby

DanceAspen dancer Kaya Woolsey and her mother, Allison Woolsey. May Selby photo.

May Selby

Drita Rosin, Erin McGuire and Ricky Rosin in the Antler Bar at Hotel Jerome. May Selby photo.

May Selby

The dance contest was a hit to say the least, bringing all in the ballroom to their feet. Wendy Wetmore photo.

Wendy Wetmore

DanceAspen supporters and new friends Maryann Gruia and Melissa Temple. May Selby photo.

May Selby

DanceAspen fans Jenny Altenau and Kim Levin. May Selby photo.

May Selby