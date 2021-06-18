Crews searching for missing kayaker on Crystal River near Redstone

A kayaker who got caught in a treacherous section of the Crystal River on Thursday night remains missing Friday morning as crews continue to search for him, an official said.

The man — a member of Mountain Rescue Aspen — entered a difficult section of the river called the “Meatgrinder” near the first Highway 133 entrance to Redstone around 8 p.m. Thursday and was not seen again, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said Friday morning. The man was kayaking with a friend at the time.

The swift-water rescue or recovery is being conducted by crews from the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Crews are searching downstream from the area where he disappeared as well, he said.

“I really think it is far too dangerous to go in (to that section of river Friday morning) and look for him,” DiSalvo said.

The Meatgrinder is “fast-paced, stout, and full of sieves and undercuts,” according the the nonprofit river group American Whitewater . According to the group, when the river is high it can be a “high consequence run.”

“From what I understand, this is a pretty dangerous are of rapids on the Crystal,” Jenny Cutright, spokeswoman for Carbondale Fire said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.