Fire at Snowmass Village condo spread from deck to roof, officials say

Crews respond to a structure fire at the Seasons Four condo complex in Snowmass Village on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Roaring Fork Fire Rescue/Courtesy photo

Crews took several hours to extinguish a structure fire Saturday afternoon at the Seasons Four condo complex in Snowmass Village after the flames spread from the deck of the upstairs unit into the flammable insulation of the building’s roof, according to Roaring Fork Fire Chief Scott Thompson.

Roaring Fork Fire Rescue received the call around 3:50 p.m. and rapidly mobilized support from other local firefighting entities, according to Thompson.

“The crew, as soon as they left the fire station, could see the flames and smoke, so they called for basically a response from all of our stations and from Aspen Fire,” Thompson said Sunday. The Seasons Four complex is located on Lower Woodbridge Road, just across Brush Creek Road from the fire station.

The fire started on the deck of an unoccupied unit; the resident was out of town, according to Thompson. Neighbors attempted to put out the flames with fire extinguishers, but the fire extended into the ceiling of the overhang above the deck and began to spread through the roof.

Seasons Four is an older building with flammable insulation that “carried the fire throughout the roof pretty quickly,” Thompson said.





Fire crews had to remove part of the structure’s roof to access the beams where the fire was burning.

“We slowed it down quickly,” Thompson said, but removing the roof was a “really labor intensive” process and crews had to take extra care after it was removed because the fire made the structure unsafe.

Both lanes of Brush Creek Road were closed just below the Owl Creek Road intersection so crews could access the exterior of the building from a ladder truck, Thompson said.

Crews completely extinguished the fire by about 7 p.m., Thompson said. The road reopened within 45 minutes, according to a Pitkin County community traffic alert.

Responders evacuated the entire building as well as a neighboring Seasons Four building “just in case the thing took off on us,” Thompson said.

Residents of the neighboring building were able to return once the fire was extinguished.

“The condo below the fire unit is going to be uninhabitable because of water damage,” Thompson said; same goes for the unit where the fire started.

Residents of the two other units in the building were allowed to return by midafternoon Sunday after the building was assessed.

As of Sunday, the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

“We don’t feel that it’s suspicious in nature,” Thompson said, but it will take some time for fire marshals to evaluate the situation and connect with relevant sources to determine what sparked the blaze.

