Snowmass winter ski season already buzzing with excitement in the fall

The Big Burn lift on Snowmass ski area got some praise from ski pubs in the lead-up to the winter season.

FIle photo

Autumn is when the snow-dusted peaks, ski swaps and Warren Miller films get the winter-sports blood flowing. It’s also when ski and travel publications come out with their winter-resorts rankings, which means Snowmass has plenty of bragging rights heading into the 22-23 season.

Ski Magazine‘s Readers Choice Resort Guide had Aspen Snowmass ranked third among the top 50 resorts in North America. Readers singled out New Belgium Ranger Station as a top place for après ski, noting the Snowmass Mall location’s “brew and food pairings around a warming fire pit.” The magazine also gushed that “Up 4 Pizza, at the top of Snowmass’ Big Burn lift, fires up the best pies around. Stay for a fresh-baked cookie.”

The board at Ranger Station keeps patrons informed of their New Belgium Brewery offerings.|File photo

File photo

Readers also ranked Aspen Snowmass as the sixth top ski resort in the West for service.

“I visited Snowmass for the first time this year,” said one reader. “I thought Aspen was going to be a snooty town, but I was so wrong. People were nothing but friendly and welcoming. Snowmass is a wonderful mountain with terrain for all levels. Yes, it’s expensive, but I can’t wait to come back!”

Aspen Snowmass posted a No. 2 showing among readers polled for top 10 resorts in the West for nightlife and No. 5 for lodging.





Viceroy Snowmass got a lot of love from readers of Conde Naste Traveler, which ranked it the No. 2 resort hotel in the U.S., trailing only Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Vail. Viceroy Snowmass also ranked the No. 26 resort in the world.

Viceroy Snowmass|File photo

File photo

“Snowmass is the most expansive of Aspen Snowman’s (sic) four mountains, with the most lift-served vertical feet of terrain in the United States, and the Viceroy is the most luxe stay on these slopes. In early 2018, Viceroy Snowmass debuted extensive enhancements to the hotel’s main public areas, including a new restaurant, TORO Kitchen & Lounge, from acclaimed chef-restaurateur, Richard Sandoval; a new lobby with a coffee and pastry shop called Café V; a state-of-the-art fitness center; and a new yoga studio. In addition, the resort recently introduced an entirely new ski-in/ski-out bar and renovations to the pool area, adding almost 400 square feet of outdoor space, three new soaking tubs and a new water feature.”

The high-speed six-pack lift that services Big Burn got props from Planetware , which ranked Aspen Snowmass the second best ski resort in the U.S.: “Snowmass has recently brought into operation a brand new $10.7-million, high-speed quad chairlift that has replaced the old Big Burn lift. In addition to the new lift, several new restaurants, base area upgrades, a snowmaking capacity increase and additional high-alpine lift improvements have been completed and are ready for the 2022/23 season.”

Earlier this year in February, USA Today declared Snowmass the top resort in the country for families with newbie skiers and riders.

The Treehouse in Snowmass Base Village.|File photo

File photo

“One of the four ski mountains that make up Aspen Snowmass , Snowmass covers the most terrain, with 3,342 acres of powdery perfection accessed by 20 chairlifts and 98 trails. But, those superlative numbers aside, what parents love most about Snowmass is how easy the resort makes it for families looking to get kids hooked on skiing or snowboarding,” USA Today said. “Base yourself at the ski-in/ski-out Viceroy Snowmass , and you can get your rental gear right onsite. Then, catch the complimentary shuttle to the Treehouse Kids’ Adventure Center , a Colorado-themed wonderland for little ones at the foot of the mountain in the town’s scenic base village. The facility welcomes kids from eight weeks to four years old for fully-supervised childcare and activities, as well as group lessons for beginners aged two to four on the bunny hill and magic carpet just out the door. Snowmass’ children’s ski school is one of the most renowned in the country.”

Snowmass’ image as a family resort was solidified in a recent report by Snowpak, which noted it “has a mix of skiing terrain and is located further out from the other three ski resorts but has the highest elevation of 12,510 feet. This resort is ideal for skiing with families or beginners.” Snowpak ranked Aspen Snowmass the state’s No. 3 ski resort.