County goes back to the future, sticking with Atlantic Aviation as No. 1 choice for FBO

An Atlantic Aviation fuel tanker sets up at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. The fixed-based rolled out sustainable aviation fuel in April in Aspen.

Jordan Curet/Courtesy photo

Atlantic Aviation, which has run the fixed base operation at Aspen/Pitkin County Airport since 2006, emerged as the county’s first choice for the next contract, the county announced Friday.

A review committee led by Pitkin County’s Procurement Office has identified Atlantic Aviation as the top-ranked proposer to move into contract negotiations with the county for fixed-base operations at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, the county said.

“After diligent review of each proposal and interviews with three shortlisted proposers, members of the review committee completed individual scoring based on the evaluation criteria,” said Chris Davis, procurement manager for Pitkin County.

“The committee members’ scores aggregated to show unanimous agreement that Atlantic’s proposal represents the greatest overall benefit to the airport, Pitkin County, and the community,” he said.

The top three, named in March, included Signature Flight Support and Modern Aviation.





According to Pitkin County, the evaluation criteria process is defined and weighted as: FBO services (25%), financial proposal (20%), environmental goals (20%), ability to finance and construct new FBO facilities (15%), development plans (10%), and past performance/industry experience (10%).

As part of the county procurement process, negotiations with Atlantic Aviation will be turned over to the Pitkin County Attorney’s Office to produce a negotiated draft contract that would go before the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners for review.

The county’s goal, as its written in the RFP, is to select a qualified respondent to “develop, construct, operate, maintain, and manage first-class, state-of-the-art FBO facilities and services at the airport.”

The operator will also be required to advance the county’s objectives to transition to all-electric ground support equipment, 100% sustainable aviation fuel, net-zero carbon emissions, noise reductions, and green design for all new facilities.

If Atlantic Aviation and the county come to an agreement, the former would continue to occupy and maintain the existing general aviation facilities with redevelopment expected on the west side of the airfield to maintain one-for-one space that will be lost on the east side as part of long-term safety improvements.

The current FBO agreement was negotiated and awarded to Aspen Base Operation, Inc. in 1993, and the agreement was reassigned to Atlantic Aviation following an acquisition. The current agreement will expire Sept. 30.