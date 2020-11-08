Coroner ID’s Jason Buehler as climber who died on Maroon Bells traverse
Jason Buehler of Niwot has been identified as the man who died Friday when he fell from the traverse between Maroon and North Maroon peaks.
The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office said in a news release Buehler, 43, died from “multiple injuries and the manner of death was accidental.”
Buehler was climbing alone, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said Friday, when he fell into a narrow gully to the southeast of the summit of North Maroon, and it is estimated Buehler fell between 500 and 1,000 feet.
According to social media posts, Buehler was a brewer in Colorado and most recently worked at the Denver Brewing Co.
Just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office got a call from two climbers on the summit of North Maroon Peak who said say they saw a “solo male climber fall from the ridgeline while traversing between (the peaks).”
The route between the 14,000-foot peaks is technical and requires ropes, harnesses, helmets and other technical mountain climbing gear, a longtime Aspen-area guide said.
Buehler was from Millersberg, Ohio, according to his Facebook profile page, and also had worked as a brewer at Oskar Blues in Longmont.
