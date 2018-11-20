Colorado’s state parks, campsites and hunting license fees to increase next year

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approved price increases across the board last week. This is the first hunting and fishing cost increase since 2005 and the first camping fee increase since 2015, spokeswoman Rebecca Ferrell said.

The changes come after the Colorado legislature passed a bill allowing the commission to approve fee increases. The new law also caps daily park entrance fee increases by $1 and annual park pass increases by $10.

he increases will help Colorado Parks and Wildlife with cost-of-living increases, overcrowding management, keeping parks fully staffed and making sure toilet paper is properly stocked, among other things, Ferrell said.

She said these fee increases are like "ripping off the Band-Aid." Going forward, price increases will be smaller and likely tied to inflation.

The fee changes go into effect on Jan. 1.

