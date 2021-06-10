 Special Event for Nicolette Kantas | AspenTimes.com
Special Event for Nicolette Kantas

Special Event

Nicolette Kantas

June 19, 2021

Celebration of Life

Join us to celebrate the life of Nicolette Kantas.

From 2:30 – 5:00 p.m. at The Aspen Chapel, 77 Meadowood Dr., Aspen, CO or via Zoom.

For more information or to join by Zoom contact: michelle.sopris@gmail.com

Celebrations
