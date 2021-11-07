Business Monday briefs: Snowmass pegged for state tourism conference; new of counsel at Aspen firm

Snowmass to host state tourism conference in 2022

Snowmass Village will play host to the Governor’s Colorado Tourism Conference on Sept. 21–23, 2022.

The announcement came at the close of the same conference held Nov. 3-5 in Pueblo.

Also at the conference, the Outstanding Community Tourism Initiative Award was given to the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association for its awarding 1,000 people with $100 in Glenwood Gold community currency.

“Many businesses in Glenwood Springs signed up to accept Glenwood Gold,” said a press release issued by Colorado Tourism Office. “There was no cost to the business, and they received 100% of the face-value of the community currency. Lodging properties, restaurants, and retail businesses benefited from this initiative, boosting the local economy.”

Water rights expert joins Holland & Hart

Holland & Hart has added Susan Ryan to its environmental and natural resources practice, as of counsel in the firm’s Aspen office.





Her legal focus is on water rights, water law, and related land-use matters to clients, including energy companies, municipalities, water providers, ranchers, private landowners, corporations, and real estate developers.

Prior to joining Holland & Hart, Ryan served as Colorado Water Referee for Division 5 and as a district court magistrate for the 9th Judicial District in Colorado. Before joining the judiciary, she practiced for seven years at Ryley Carlock & Applewhite.