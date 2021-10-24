Business Monday briefs: CCY Archticts announces promotion; employees now own Colorado Pool + Spa Scapes

CCY Architects announces new associate

Jenny Trumble has been promoted to associate CCY Architects, the company announced recently.

Trumble, who joined the firm in 2013 as a designer, has worked on an extensive number of custom residential and resort community projects in a variety of locations, including Aspen and Telluride; La Quinta, California; and China. Her projects have won several AIA awards and most recently The International Architecture Award for Meadow House. Her work also has been published in many significant publications, including Architectural Record, The Wall Street Journal and Residential Design magazine.

Jenny is actively engaged in AIA Colorado, serving on the Practice+Design Conference Committee. She also serves on the Arts and Culture Board for the City of Glenwood Springs.

“We are pleased to recognize Jenny’s talent, collaboration and dedication towards design excellence. Her efforts play an important role in the firm’s culture, growth and continued national recognition. Jenny consistently demonstrates the ability to design and complete projects of exceptional quality and to represent the firm in broad circles, and we look forward to many more years of working together” said Alex Klumb, a principal at CCY.

Colorado Pool + Spa Scapes moves to employee-owned

Colorado Pool + Spa Scapes, which serves the Roaring Fork and Vail valleys and has offices in Glenwood Springs, has become 100% employee owned.





The new ownership structure, known as an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), is the most common form of employee ownership in the U.S., according to a news release announcing the change. The plan is highly tax-advantaged in which employees own shares through a trust funded by the company.

“Our company was owned for the past 20 years by partners who could have sold the business to another buyer, yet the partners wanted instead to find a way that the employees who helped build the company could become owners and preserve the business culture,” Chief Financial Officer Paula Busk Cross said in the announcement.

An ESOP allowed Colorado Pool + Spa Scapes to transition ownership with substantial tax benefits and provide long-term wealth building for employees, and support a high-involvement work culture where employees are given the opportunity to think and act like owners, the company said.