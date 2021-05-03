Business Monday briefs: Carbondale restaurants will have breathing air; Slifer Smith & Hamptom names Klees local president

Expanded outdoor dining in Carbondale

Carbondale’s Main Street between Third Street and Fourth Street will be closed to traffic from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 15.

The closures are intended to provide additional outdoor dining and commercial space for local restaurants to allow social distancing. The town of Carbondale also closed the street last year temporarily because of the pandemic.

“We worked closely with downtown businesses to identify a plan that strikes a balance between short-term parking, closure times and days, and access to business along Main Street,” said Erika Sparhawk, town trustee involved in the direct outreach. “We continue to look for ways we can help businesses, and the street closure provides more room for restaurants to overflow seating.”

Funds from the 2020 CARES ACT helped to purchase equipment to support the initiative.

Klees named SSF market president for RVF

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, as part of a firm restructuring, has promoted Krista Klees to market president of the Roaring Fork Valley.

Klees is now one of four market presidents: one in the Roaring Fork Valley, one in Summit County, one in Eagle County and one in Denver.

Krista Klees



The market president oversees their respective market areas and will serve as the face of Slifer Smith & Frampton in their individual markets. Klees was named the president of Aspen Board of Realtors in 2019 and Broker of the Year in 2020

Jason Cole, who has been with SSF for 14 years, will oversee all broker support operations along with the Slifer Smith & Frampton staff as ehief executive officer.

The reorganization announcement was made last month to employees.

“We have grown to the point that one person cannot possibly run our company anymore,” said Rod Slifer, who started SSF, which now has 33 offices including six in the Roaring Fork Valley. “And now that we are in a number of unique markets each with distinctive needs, we believe that decentralization makes sense.”

For more information, visit http://www.slifersmithandframpton.com