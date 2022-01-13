Brews flash: Victoria’s closes

After 14 years, Victoria’s Espresso and Wine Bar has closed its doors. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The ownership of Victoria’s Espresso & Wine Bar has closed the Australian-style cafe after nearly 15 years serving patrons in downtown Aspen.

Owners Victoria Haveman and John Beatty said they are moving on after holding an inventory sale Monday through Wednesday this week at the 510 E. Durant Ave. location.

It was a good run, they said.

“Victoria & Co has been in business for 14 years — we achieve what we set out to do: to change the landscape of the coffee industry in 2008 to embrace the Aussie Cafe style of food and coffee,” they said in a statement provided to The Aspen Times. “We think both those product lines at Victoria & Co are legendary.”

The company website also said, “It’s time to enjoy the fruits of our success. We are proud of what we have achieved. Sincere deep gratitude to those who have cared for us and supported us and appreciated our passion, hard work, long hours & scratch made everything. Special thanks to the amazing staff we have had over the years, especially Omar.”





Located around the corner from the Belly Up Aspen nightclub and short walk from the gondola at the base of Aspen Mountain, Victoria’s grew a loyal stable of patrons — often seen dining, drinking wine or sipping coffee on its patio.

“If it’s a powder day, grab one of Victoria & Co’s famous muffin tops or mezcal-cured lox bagels to go, along with the best flat white in town,” said the travel website Suitcasemag in an article titled “Everything You Need to Know About Skiing in Aspen” from 2018.

Victoria’s also hosted poetry nights, occasional live music, and Australia Day parties.

In their statement, Haveman and Beatty said they plan to focus on their sticky chai product line.

“We are certainly going to miss our very loyal customers from here in Aspen to all over the world,” they said. “We also acknowledge the support of local businesses that we and others have had from our landlord: the late Steve Marcus.”