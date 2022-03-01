Basalt Education Foundation names Amy Honey as first executive director

Amy Honey will lead the Basalt Education Foundation as the organization’s first executive director.

Amy Honey/Courtesy photo

The Basalt Education Foundation has hired Amy Honey as the organization’s first executive director effective Tuesday.

The foundation aims “to raise funds to enhance education at Basalt’s public schools” and fill funding gaps to support students, it said in the announcement. Across Basalt’s three public schools, about 24% of students are economically disadvantaged, the release states.

“The time is right for BEF to take its contribution to the next level, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help make that happen,” Honey said in a news release. “The stronger our schools are, the more our community will thrive.”

The foundation’s board conducted a communitywide search for an executive director “as it shifts from an all-volunteer board to a professionally led organization capable of supporting the evolving needs of Basalt’s public schools,” a release states.

Honey is currently a fifth-grade enrichment teacher focused on theater at Basalt Middle School and has taught after-school theater programs with Theatre Aspen and Blue Lake Preschool.





She served on the Basalt Education Foundation board for three years as a member of the Taste of Basalt Committee. She also is the mother of two children enrolled at Basalt Middle School and one child at Basalt Elementary School.

She begins in the role on Tuesday and “will immediately begin work on a new partnership with the Basalt Motors on Midland event,” a release states. That event returns on May 14 from 5-8 p.m. and will serve as a Basalt Education Foundation fundraiser for the spring/summer season.