Basalt 6th grade transitions to distance learning due to teacher shortage
A shortage of teachers is forcing the transition of the entire Basalt Middle School sixth grade to distance learning, the Roaring Fork School District announced Monday night.
The move is in effect immediately. It is hoped that the sixth graders can return to in-person learning Nov. 30, after the Thanksgiving break.
“Due to the diminished capacity with absent teachers at the sixth grade level and a district-wide substitute shortage, Basalt Middle School is unable to meaningfully deliver the academic program in person and is transitioning the entire sixth grade to distance learning,” the district’s statement said.
The move is unrelated to a quarantine situation, the district stressed.
