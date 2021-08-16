Aspen Skiing Co. drops price on Premier Pass by $200 with chamber discount

Aspen Skiing Co. unveiled its season pass lineup for 2021-22 on Monday and dropped the price of the Premier Pass with a chamber of commerce discount by $200 from last season.

The Premier Pass is $1,599 if purchased through Sept. 17. Last season, the Premier Pass with a chamber discount was $1,799.

Last winter, Skico’s pricing strategy was designed to manage the number of people on the slopes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Skico vice president of communications Jeff Hanle. The price of the Premier Pass, for example, increased by $320 from the prior season.

“It’s back in line with the normal increases you see,” Hanle said of this year’s pass price. “Last year was sort of an outlier.”

The pass lineup was simplified. The old one- and two-day per week passes are back for 2021-22 and are now called the Alpine Pass. In addition, there is a Valley Pass that provides seven days on the slopes throughout the season with no blackout dates.

The Alpine One-Day Pass is $999 for chamber members and $1,179 for non-chamber buyers when purchased by the Sept. 17 early-bird deadline.

The Alpine Two-Day Pass is $1,399 with the chamber discount and $1,729 without the chamber discount if purchased by the super early deadline.

The Valley Pass is $429 when purchased by Sept. 17. Buyers must prove residence in the Roaring Fork Valley region — Rifle to No Name on the Interstate 70 corridor and Aspen to Glenwood Springs in the Roaring Fork Valley and up to Marble in the Crystal Valley and Meredith in the Fryingpan Valley.

“We learned a great deal last season and we are confident we can meet the challenges ahead and hope to return to something that feels closer to normal as the season nears,” Skico President and CEO Mike Kaplan said in a prepared statement. “We feel this pass lineup will give people great flexibility and allow them to customize their access and experience to our four mountains.”

Skico also announced that it will start charging for an uphill pass due to the explosion in people skinning, hiking and snowshoeing up its slopes (see related story).

2021-22 dates The scheduled ski season at Aspen Snowmass is: Nov. 25 to April 17 at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass Dec. 11 to April 10 at Aspen Highlands Dec. 11 to April 3 at Buttermilk

