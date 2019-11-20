Aspen school board victors to be sworn in Dec. 2

Aspen school board-elect members Katy Frisch and Jonathan Nickell will be sworn in Dec. 2.

The two originally were scheduled to take their oaths at the Board of Education’s meeting Monday, but the school district notified them Pitkin County won’t have the certified election results available until Friday.

Dec. 2 was chosen as their swearing-in date because that also is the date of the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting. Winning candidates also must be sworn in within 10 days of the election’s certification.

Voters elected Frisch and Nickell to four-year terms in the Nov. 5 elections. They will take the place of Sandra Peirce and Sheila Wills, who were both term-limited. The board acknowledged Peirce and Wills for their eight years of public service at Monday’s meeting.