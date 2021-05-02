Aspen retail scene heats up for the summer
‘Offseason shuffle’ sees new downtown Aspen shops and a few relocations, with little vacancy
It appears that the effects of the pandemic have only made Aspen’s commercial real estate scene even more desirable than it has been in recent years.
Downtown Aspen has one retail space available for summer occupancy, according to Angi Wang, a broker at Setterfield & Bright.
She and fellow broker Karen Setterfield said they haven’t seen this kind of demand ever.
“It’s stronger than it’s ever been, and I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” Setterfield said. “Everyone wants Aspen. … We are out of spaces, and we have unlimited demand for retail spaces.”
They said they have been fielding several phone calls every week from prospective retailers wanting to set up shop in Aspen.
“Offers are coming in all different directions,” Setterfield said. “Spaces are getting multiple offers.”
The same goes for people interested in buying existing restaurant businesses.
There have been multiple offers lobbed at some longtime establishments but the only one that has actually transferred ownership is Pinons.
Owner Rob Mobilian confirmed last week that after operating the restaurant for 33 years in Aspen, he has sold the business to a restaurateur who owns Casa D’Angelo in Fort Lauderdale and other eateries in South Florida. He also owns a second home here.
Pinons will be transformed and reopened this June, Mobilian said, adding he met with the new owner at his restaurant in Fort Lauderdale last fall to discuss the deal.
“It has been a long a run,” Mobilian said about his tenure in Aspen’s restaurant scene.
There have been rumors and reports that other restaurants in Aspen have sold, but they haven’t, according to current owners as well as commercial real estate brokers.
Tatanka Western Bistro has permanently closed and is reportedly up for sale.
The owner of the business didn’t return a phone message seeking comment.
Lex Tarumianz, a commercial broker representing landlord Andy Hecht, who owns five buildings in the downtown core, said he has put one deal together involving an existing restaurant, but he declined to identify who it is.
There’s a lot of interest in restaurant spaces as more wealthy residents permanently move here and want to invest in town.
Just as the surge in home buying happened locally last year as people fled big cities during the pandemic, the commercial market is following suit.
“There’s no doubt the commercial real estate market is trailing the residential market,” Tarumianz said. “People are paying for big leases.”
Investors are interested in existing restaurant space because the infrastructure is already in place, and it’s expensive to convert retail stores.
“Every single week I get two phone calls about restaurants,” Wang said, adding many prospective buyers are going directly to existing owners with offers. “With no vacancies and no spaces, you can sell (turnkey operations.)”
One of those is the former Maru Japanese Restaurant in the Golden Horn Building on the Mill Street Mall. Its adjoining retail space at 400 E. Cooper Ave. that was recently occupied by Basalt Bike & Ski is the only available storefront in the downtown core for the summer.
Wang said a deal is being inked with a new restaurant operator that will be taking the retail space and the Maru location in the fall. There will be a complete remodel done before it reopens next summer.
New York-based Catch Steak restaurant will open in the former Scarlett’s space on the second floor at 204 S. Galena St., plus a lower level nightclub space.
New retailers this summer include Overland Sheepskin Co. at 426 E. Hyman Ave.; an unknown luxury international retailer going into the former Theory space at 204. S. Galena; a new bike and tune shop at 112 S. Mill St.; Tecovas, a western outfitter, at 416 E. Cooper Ave.; and a new second store for MAX & Nili at 461 E. Hopkins Ave.
Relocations include Audemars Piguet watches going to 535 E. Hyman Ave.; Monkey’s of Aspen at 402 S. Hunter St.; Brunello Cucinelli is remodeling at 508 E. Cooper Ave. and temporarily located at 521 E. Hyman Ave.; iPro Center at 600 E. Main St.; and Full Circle Salon moved to 117 S. Spring St.
Retailer Res Ispa is expanding its space at 507 E. Hyman Ave., and BRIKA “The Art of The Cozy” extended to stay at 411 E. Hyman Ave.
Aspen Labs Covid Testing at 620 E. Hyman Ave. extended its lease through the summer.
Setterfield said Friday the space occupied by retailer Amen Wardy on Main Street is coming available in October.
A few art galleries are coming to Aspen this summer, and some are moving locations as part of what’s known as the “offseason shuffle.”
Almine Rech Gallery will move into the Muse building next to the Aspen Art Museum on Hyman Avenue, as will the Malin Gallery.
D.J. Watkins and his Gonzo Gallery occupied the space, but he will be moving to Cooper Avenue where a former cosmetic store was located.
White Cube Gallery is new to the scene and will be located at 228 S. Mill St. The space already is leased again for fall, according to Wang, who brokered most of deals downtown for the summer.
National retailer ARHAUS, which designs and sells home furnishings, this fall will move into the space currently held by Compass real estate at 625 E. Hyman Ave.
Setterfield said the interest from retailers and art galleries to be in Aspen is unprecedented, and is a result of Aspen’s remoteness from big cities, the demand seen in the residential market and the mix of local and national shops.
“2021 is shaping up to be Aspen’s tightest retail leasing market ever, and we are experiencing unlimited demand for prime retail spaces,” she said.
520 Grill
(970) 925-9788
7908 Aspen
Open Wednesday-Saturday
970-516-7908
Acquolina
Closed April 18-May 25
970-925-8222
Ajax Tavern
Closed April 18 through May 20
970-920-6334
Aspen Pie Shop
Dine-in, delivery and takeout
970-925-3230
Aspen Public House
Closed April 26-May 15
970-710-7022
Aspen Tap
970-920-2739
Bangkok Happy Bowl
Dine-in, delivery and takeout
970-925-2527
Betula
Closed May 9-27
970-429-8683
Big Wrap
970-544-1700
Brunelleschi’s Dome Pizza
970-544-4644
Butcher’s Block
Will be closed on Mother’s Day
970-925-7554
Casa Tua
Closed. April 18 through May 26
970-920-7277
Campo de Fiori
Closed April 18-May 28
970-920-7717
Clark’s Oyster Bar
Closed May 17-24
970-710-2546
CP Burger
970-925-3056
Creperie du Village
Closed April 15 through first week of June
970-925-1566
Element 47 – The Little Nell
Closed April 18-May 20
970-920-6330
Grateful Deli
Closed April 24-May 3
970-925-6647
Hickory House
Closed Monday and Tuesdays
970-925-2313
Home Team BBQ
970-236-2040
HOOCH Craft Cocktail Bar
Closed April 26 through May 20
970-710-7275
HOPS Culture
Closed April 19 through May 27
970-925-4677
Ink Coffee
Shorter hours
970-544-0588
J-Bar
Closed April 18-May 26
970-429-7674
Jimmy’s Bar and Restaurant
Closed April 28 through May 11
970-925-6020
Jing
970-920-9988
Jour De Fete
970-925-5055
Joonas
970-922-8047
JUS Aspen
970-710-7063
Kenichi
Open Tuesdays through Sundays.
970-920-2212
L’Hostaria
Open Tuesdays through Saturdays
970-925-9022
Limelight
Closed for remodel through Thanksgiving
970-925-3025
Little Ollie’s
Shorter hours
970-544-9888
The Living Room/ Prospect- Hotel Jerome
Closed April 18 through May 26
970-920-1000
Local Coffee House
970-429-4026
Louis’ Swiss Pastry
970-925-8592
Matsuhisa
970-544-6628
Mawa’s Kitchen
Closed April 26-May 2
970-710-7096
Meat and Cheese
970-710-7120
Mezzaluna
Closed Sundays
970925-5882
Mi Chola
970-710-7076
The Monarch Steak House
Closed April 18 through May 28
970-925-2838
New York Pizza
970-920-3088
Paradise Bakery
970-925-7585
Plato’s — Aspen Meadows
970-544-7814
Poppycocks Cafe
970.925.1245
Pyramid Bistro
Closed April 16 through first week of June
970-925-5338
Red Mountain Grill
970-544-6336
Shadow Mountain Lounge
970-920-0033
Silver City
970-429-8252
So Cafe @ Aspen Art Museum
Lunch Tuesdays through Saturdays
Cafe only Sundays and Mondays
970-925-8050
Spring Cafe
970-429-8406
Starbucks Aspen
Shorter hours
970-429-4056
Steak House No. 316
970-920-1893
Su Casa
Closed Mondays beginning April 26
970-920-1488
Tatanka
Closed permanently
Tiki Mana Island Grill
970-710-2379
Victoria’s Espresso & Wine Bar
970-920-3001
White House Tavern
970-925-1007
The Wild Fig
Closed April 24-May 28
970-925-5160
Woody Creek Tavern
Closed April 29 through June
970-923-4585
Zane’s Tavern
970-544-9263
Summer reopenings
Bosq
Reopens May 28
970-710-7299
Cache Cache
Reopens June 4
970-925-3835
Ellina
Reopens early June
970-925-2976
Nakazawa
Reopens May 26
970-925-1797
Pine Creek Cookhouse
Reopens June
970-925-1044
Source: Aspen Chamber Resort Association
