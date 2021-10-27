Aspen Mountain expansion gets straw-poll approval after years of debate

A wildflower-covered steep grade looks out over Highway 82 and would be a part of the Pandora expansion on Aspen Mountain. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



A straw poll by the Pitkin County commissioners Wednesday indicated they would grant approval to Aspen Skiing Co.’s long-sought expansion into the Pandora’s terrain.

The informal indication came with plenty of drama.

Commissioners Greg Poschman and Steve Child expressed their support for rezoning property that would allow the expansion on the upper east side of Aspen Mountain. Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said she didn’t feel the rezoning was “appropriate.“

That left Commissioner Francie Jacober as the swing vote since only four commissioners are voting on the issue. Commissioner Patti Clapper has recused herself because her son-in-law works for Skico.

“I’m leaning in favor, depending on how the resolution comes out,” Jacober said. At one point she said, “Aspen doesn’t need it, but Aspen wants Pandora’s.”





The board did not take a formal vote Wednesday. Instead, county commissioners and staff will meet to hammer out details on formal approval documents. The ordinance and resolution will be on the agenda at the Nov. 17 meeting, with written public comment taken until Nov. 10.

After the straw poll and before a break, McNicholas Kury said: “Congratulations, Ski Company.”

If the approval is formalized, it allows Skico to add 153 acres on the upper east end of Aspen Mountain. The new terrain will be split among traditional, cleared trails and glades. Skico also will add a high-speed quad chairlift.

The terrain is to skier’s right of the existing Walsh’s trail. The expansion will allow the extension of the expert terrain on the Walsh’s as well as the Hyrup’s and Kristie.

Skico will pursue grading and logging in summer 2022. The lift would be added in summer 2023, according to David Corbin, Skico senior vice president of planning and development. The best-case scenario for the terrain is opening in winter 2023-24.

The project was approved two years ago by the U.S. Forest Service but stalled when it got to the county commissioners. Skico renewed the request for approval this year. County approval was necessary because Skico needed to rezone land to make the expansion work.

This is a developing story that will be updated.