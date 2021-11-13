 Aspen Misc. (Nov. 14, 2021): Scouts giving back to Roaring Fork community | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Misc. (Nov. 14, 2021): Scouts giving back to Roaring Fork community

Basalt Cub and Boy Scouts, Basalt Community United Methodist Church and the Basalt High School Key Club organized a food drive for the nonprofit organization Lift-Up at City Market in El Jebel on Nov. 6. Pictured are church volunteers loading donations into a Lift-Up trailer. (Courtesy photo)

On a recent visit to France, Aspen’s “River Rats” toured the castles of the Loire Valley and brought along The Aspen Times. “The scenery and history along the Seine River from Amboise to Paris is rich and amazing. Add in some amazing dinners, bike rides and wine tasting for the full experience of France!” reported Ruth Kruger, pictured on the far right. (Courtesy photo)
Reader Steve Goldenberg in October got a sneak peek of what’s to come at Highland Bowl, which got some more snow after last week’s storm. (Steve Goldenberg/Special to The Aspen Times)

