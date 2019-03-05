Aspen mayor: Torre, Ann Mullins will be in April runoff

Torre 1,281 votes Ann Mullins 940 votes Adam Frisch 838 votes Cale Mitchell 83 votes Note: Since no one received a majority, Torre and Ann Mullins will be in a runoff April 2.

Aspen mayoral candidates Ann Mullins and Torre are going into a runoff election after failing to get a majority vote Tuesday in the municipal election.

They won out over candidates Adam Frisch and Cale Mitchell.

Torre received 1,281 votes and Mullins 940. There were 3,220 votes cast.

Per the city's home rule charter, mayoral candidates must receive 50 percent of the vote, plus one. If not, the top two vote-getters are forced into a runoff.

So, Torre and Mullins will face off on April 2.

Mullins is in the middle of serving her second term as a councilwoman and has two years remaining if she's not elected as mayor.

Torre served two terms on City Council and has run for mayor and lost five times before (2001, 2005, 2007, 2013 and 2015) and lost in the 2017 council race.

Whoever takes the top political position, it will be a new face in the mayor's seat. Mayor Steve Skadron is serving his third two-year term and is term-limited.

If Mullins wins the mayoral seat, council will appoint someone to fill her vacancy.

Newly electeds will be sworn in June 10.

Because of the election change from the first Tuesday in May to March this year, the newly electeds will serve a slightly shorter term this time around.

Torre’s campaign the past month has included the phrases “We can do better” and “No more initiatives to nowhere.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.