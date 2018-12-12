Aspen man charged with sex assault

An Aspen man was charged earlier this week with sexual assault on a child for an alleged pattern of abuse that occurred over a period of years, according to court documents.

Luis Martinez-Gonzales, 41, appeared in Pitkin County District Court on Tuesday, when he was advised of the charge, and remains incarcerated at the Pitkin County Jail.

The victim in the case — a female relative of Martinez-Gonzalez's — told Pitkin County investigators that Martinez-Gonzalez raped her between three and five times a year in Aspen and California for the past several years, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Martinez-Gonzales initially denied the charges, then admitted to some of the allegations, the affidavit states.