Aspen Institute’s free community speaker series summer lineup revealed

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talks about the future of digital technology during a formal conversation in 2016 at Paepcke Auditorium. The presentation was part of the Aspen Institute's McCloskey Speaker Series.

Mark Fox/The Aspen Times

The Aspen Institute’s Community Programs lineup for summer includes the Hurst Lecture Series, McCloskey Speaker Series, and Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series.

While attendance at the events is free and open to everyone, registration is required, and capacity is established on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said. Registration will open to the public on Friday, June 9 at as.pn/acpevents .

They said they encourage early registration, as full-capacity audiences are expected for these events. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of each event, and any unclaimed tickets will be offered at the door. In addition, all events will be livestreamed at youtube.com/@aspeninstitute . For more information, visit as.pn/acpevents .

Wednesday, July 12, 6-7 p.m.

McCloskey Speaker Series: “Lessons from the Edge: A Conversation with Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.” Yovanovitch will discuss her new book, “Lessons from the Edge: A Memoir,” provide expert analysis on the latest developments on the war in Ukraine, and explain why it is in U.S. national security interests to support Ukraine. Paepcke Auditorium







Friday, July 14, 6-7 p.m.

Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series: “The Real Work: On the Mystery of Mastery.” Featuring Adam Gopnik, staff writer, New Yorker and bestselling author, in conversation with Vivian Schiller, executive director, Aspen Digital, Aspen Institute. Gopnik will discuss the findings of his latest book, “The Real Work: On the Mystery of Mastery,” in which he investigates a fundamental human question: How do we learn — and master — a new skill? In “The Real Work,” he explores how mastery can happen in our own lives, and ultimately, why we relentlessly seek to better ourselves in the first place. Paepcke Auditorium

Tuesday, July 18, 5-6 p.m.

Hurst Lecture Series: Aspen Security Forum Opening Session, in collaboration with the Aspen Security Forum . Speaker(s) to be announced. Greenwald Pavilion

Friday, July 21, Time To Be Announced

McCloskey Speaker Series: Aspen Security Forum Closing Session, In collaboration with the Aspen Security Forum . Speaker(s) to be announced. Doerr-Hosier Center

Monday, July 24, 3-5 p.m.

Bayer Center Open House: “Concept of a Visualist: Herbert Bayer’s World Geo-Graphic Atlas”: The newest exhibition at the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies and chance to meet its curators: Bernard Jazzar, Bayer expert and curator of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Collection; and Benjamin Benus, Associate Professor of Art and Design History at Loyola University New Orleans. Remarks by Aspen Institute President and CEO Dan Porterfield and Lissa Ballinger, Acting Director, Bayer Center, at 4 p.m. Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies

Monday, July 24, 6-7 p.m.

Hurst Lecture Series: “Herbert Bayer’s World Geo-Graphic Atlas Exhibitions: A Conversation with the Curators”: Featuring Bernard Jazzar, Herbert Bayer expert and curator of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Collection; Benjamin Benus, Associate Professor of Art and Design History at Loyola University New Orleans; and Andrew Travers, Penner Manager of Educational Programs at the Bayer Center; in conversation with Aspen Institute President and CEO Dan Porterfield. They will discuss the campus-wide exhibition that explores Herbert Bayer’s 1953 “World Geo-Graphic Atlas,” a landmark work of visual education and modernist design. In addition to examining Bayer’s contributions to map design and scientific illustration, the exhibition provides new insights into his larger body of artwork and also highlights the atlas’s continued relevance for audiences today. Marking the 70th anniversary of the atlas’s publication, this is the first exhibition devoted to this groundbreaking and influential work. Doerr-Hosier Center

Then-Gov. Chris Christie, R-NJ, addresses a packed house of more than 800 people at the Aspen Institute in 2016. He was one of five Republican governors speaking as part of the McCloskey Speaker Series.

Michael McLaughlin/ The Aspen Times |

Tuesday, July 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

McCloskey Speaker Series: “Leadership and Innovation at the State Level: A Conversation with Republican Governors”: Speakers to be announced. A panel of Republican governors will share how they are leading and making progress in their respective states. Greenwald Pavilion

Thursday, July 27, 6-7 p.m.

McCloskey Speaker Series : “How the US Deals with War Today: Pulling Out After 20 Years in Afghanistan, and Bolstering Ukraine”: Featuring Elliot Ackerman, New York Times bestselling author and highly decorated US Marine veteran who served five tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan; in conversation with Kitty Boone, vice president, public programs, Aspen Institute. From the protracted war in Afghanistan, to Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, to the threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, the US has been confronted by a dizzying array of national security threats in recent years. Ackerman, who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan and has covered wars in Ukraine and Syria, will discuss how these challenges are interrelated and what might be the most significant challenges we face in the years ahead. In this talk, he will look at ways the Biden administration could apply lessons learned from those experiences to the current threats we are facing in the world. Paepcke Auditorium

Thursday, Aug. 3, 6-7 p.m.

Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series: “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed”: Featuring Lori Gottlieb, New York Times bestselling author, psychotherapist, and co-host of the “Dear Therapists” podcast; in conversation with Aspen Institute Trustee Carla Pineyro Sublett. In her latest book, “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone,” Gottlieb offers a deeply personal yet universal tour of our hearts and minds and provides the rarest of gifts: a boldly revealing portrait of what it means to be human, and a disarmingly funny and illuminating account of our own mysterious lives and our power to transform them. Paepcke Auditorium

Friday, Aug. 4, 1-2 p.m.

McCloskey Speaker Series: “Building a More Resilient Economy,” In Collaboration with the Aspen Economic Strategy Group: Featuring Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO, Bank of America; former US Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH); and Dr. Cecilia Rouse, Katzman-Ernst Professor in Economics and Education, Princeton University; in conversation with Greg Ip, chief economics commentator, The Wall Street Journal. Paepcke Auditorium

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6-7 p.m.

Hurst Lecture Series: “Silent Spring Revolution: The Environment from JFK to Joe Biden”: Featuring Douglas Brinkley, New York Times bestselling author; and the Katherine Tsanoff Brown Chair in Humanities and Professor of History, Rice University. Brinkley will discuss the rise of environmental activism during the Long Sixties (1960-1973) and the key figures that sparked an environmental revolution. What can we learn from these activists in our own crusade against climate change and resource exhaustion? Can we find hope in their stories? Paepcke Auditorium

Thursday, Aug. 10, 6-7 p.m.

McCloskey Speaker Series: “Secrets Revealed by the Webb Telescope: Looking at Ourselves from the Beginning of Time,” In collaboration with the Aspen Chapel: Featuring Dr. James Bullock, Dean of the School of Physical Sciences at the University of California, Irvine. He will discuss the James Webb Telescope, the most powerful telescope ever created. Built over a 20-year period at a cost of $10 billion, the Webb Telescope provides humanity with a remarkable glimpse into what the universe looked like more than 13 billion years ago. The Webb Telescope is designed to look deeper into space to see the earliest stars and galaxies that formed and to look deep into nearby dust clouds to study the formation of stars and planets. By revealing insights into the origin of our universe, the telescope serves as a fascinating “time machine” that allows us to piece together our history. Having recently served as chair of the James Webb Telescope Users Committee, Dr. Bullock is one of the foremost experts on the operations of the telescope and will provide unique insight into the groundbreaking research that is being collected on this mission. Paepcke Auditorium

Thursday, Aug. 17, 6-7 p.m.

Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series: “Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life”: Featuring Dacher Keltner, professor of psychology at University of California, Berkeley, and faculty director at the UC Berkeley Greater Good Science Center; in conversation with Carolyne Heldman, producer and host of “Behind the Lens,” a weekly podcast for the non-profit news organization The Lens in New Orleans. In Keltner new book, “Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How it Can Transform Your Life,” Keltner presents a radical investigation and deeply personal inquiry into this elusive emotion. Revealing new research into how awe transforms our brains and bodies, alongside an examination of awe across history, culture, and within his own life during a period of grief, Keltner will explore how cultivating awe in our everyday life leads us to appreciate what is most humane in our human nature. Paepcke Auditorium