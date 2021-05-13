Aspen History: Snow in May
“Longest May storm recorded in Aspen,” declared the Aspen Times on May 12, 1938. “The protracted post-winter storm of last week which left all Aspenites wondering just when springtime would arrive- if ever- left a total of 21 inches of snow, by far the heaviest snowfall of the past winter. The water content measured 1.17 inches, most unusual for a snow at this time of year. The storm, which lasted for five days, set a new endurance record for the month of May. Snow fell for 60 hours in one stretch and although it never exceeded a depth of 10 inches on the ground at one time, snow gauges recorded a total of 21 inches. It is feared that many truck gardens and flower beds were ruined by the low temperatures which prevailed last Thursday night. Local thermometers hit a low of 14 degrees, freezing the earth wherever it was exposed. Outside construction work was at a standstill and farmers were forced to abandon their usual spring work for a time. County roads, in several places, became impassible, but the past few days have been most ideal and conditions have returned to normal.” This image shows a view of Aspen covered in snow, circa 1940.
