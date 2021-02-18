Aspen History: Hope Mine Strike





“New strike in the Hope Mine uncovers two foot streak of ore running 70 ounces silver,” announced the Aspen Democrat-Times on February 18, 1925. “Yesterday James Hetherly, Frank Weller and Benjamin R. Kobey went up to the Hope to examine the new strike just made in the Hope Tunnel. They brought back with them a sample of the ore weighing about one hundred pounds and left it at the Jerome Hotel, where it was an object of much interest last evening. It sure bears the earmarks of a rich strike and one that will cause great rejoicing in the Hope camp. The extent of this new strike cannot be determined at this time, but as the vein is in place there is every reason to believe that the shipments from this strike alone will take care of the development work and net the company a handsome profit. A big sample was sent to the Whitney Sporting Goods Co., of Denver, to be displayed in their show window. As there are a large number of stockholders in Denver this will give them the opportunity of seeing the ore for themselves and know that the strike isn’t hot air! We congratulate the management on the splendid work done at the mine, and the stockholders of the Hope for their good fortune.” This image shows five men at the Hope Mine, circa 1925. Ben Kobey is the second man from the left, and James Hetherly is on the right.